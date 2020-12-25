It seems Miley Cyrus just can’t stop talking about ex Liam Hemsworth — and a source exclusively tells OK! it’s because she wants the actor to know that she still has feelings for him.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on December 2, the singer, 28 — who called it quits with Hemsworth just eight months after tying the knot in December 2018 — revealed that “I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do. Always will.”

Cyrus’ confession came just days after releasing her new album, Plastic Hearts, which is full of rueful tunes about lost love. “It’s very obvious that Miley’s been reaching out to Liam through her songs and her recent interviews,” says the source.

But Hemsworth, 30, has happily moved on with Aussie model Gabriella Brooks — and unlike Cyrus, who’s been single since splitting from singer Cody Simpson last August, he’s not looking back. “I think she regrets the divorce,” the source says. “The truth is that Liam was the love of Miley’s life.”

During her chat with Howard Stern, the blonde beauty gave more insight into her marriage. “We were together since 16,” she recalled. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu — which if you listen to my voice pre and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach.”

“I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house,” she continued. “Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire.”

However, at the end of the day, the Hannah Montana alum said “there was too much conflict” in their relationship. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Cyrus also experimented with drugs, which certainly didn’t help her romance flourish. “A couple of years ago, it looked like I was living some fairy tale. It really wasn’t. At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose,” she revealed.

“I learned a lot about what I can and cannot be for someone else and what I can and cannot accept for myself,” she stated.