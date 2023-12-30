Miley Cyrus' Transformation Gallery in 15 Clicks: From Disney Channel Star to Grammy-Nominated Artist

Miley Cyrus surprised attendees of the 2007 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheater with her cute look. Her hit series Hannah Montana was dominating the industry at that time.

At a young age, Cyrus already experienced popularity, as seen when she visited The Cheesecake Factory, where an overwhelming number of paparazzi and fans were waiting for her.

Cyrus showed off her charm at the U.K. premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie in London. Although she has since expanded her career in different industries, she remained attached to her former alter-ego.

In 2021, she penned Hannah Montana a letter to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary.

“You have all my love and utmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor,” part of the letter read. “I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end.”