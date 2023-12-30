OK Magazine
Miley Cyrus' Transformation Gallery in 15 Clicks: From Disney Channel Star to Grammy-Nominated Artist

Source: MEGA
Dec. 30 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus surprised attendees of the 2007 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheater with her cute look. Her hit series Hannah Montana was dominating the industry at that time.

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

At a young age, Cyrus already experienced popularity, as seen when she visited The Cheesecake Factory, where an overwhelming number of paparazzi and fans were waiting for her.

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus showed off her charm at the U.K. premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie in London. Although she has since expanded her career in different industries, she remained attached to her former alter-ego.

In 2021, she penned Hannah Montana a letter to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary.

“You have all my love and utmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor,” part of the letter read. “I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end.”

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The A Very Murray Christmas star let her luscious locks down when she visited Beverly Hills, Calif. She also rocked her denim shirt and black boots during the outing, completing her outfit with massive sunglasses.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus flaunted her youthful look when she attended the Justin Bieber: Never Say Never documentary premiere at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. She wore black jeans and a top, accentuating it with a patterned outer garment.

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus has been following a strict diet and fitness routine to maintain her jaw-dropping physique. In April 2012, she turned people’s heads with her body-hugging black dress paired with black sneakers.

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus shocked her fans when she chopped her hair and debuted a platinum blonde, pixie cut style.

Speaking with NME years after the controversial move, she disclosed the reason why she wanted to undergo the short-haired phase in her life.

“I still really want to be an entertainer and show up in my own way and I don’t want to look like anybody else,” she said of her bold look. “With the short hair thing, it was an androgynous, s--- feeling, which is what I want people to feel like.”

Cyrus added, “I don’t wanna be over-feminized, but I’m not masculine either – I’m just myself. [What] people don’t really understand [about] gender fluidity is by feeling nothing, I feel everything. So I feel like this record is expressing that more than ever.”

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

During the final date of her Bangerz Tour in Europe, Cyrus performed in several head-turning outfits, including a yellow furry coat.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus donned a risqué outfit at the MTV VMAs 2015 that flashed her chest and left little to the imagination. She completed her look with silver thigh-high boots.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The “Used To Be Young” singer wore white shorts and a tank top at the 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango concert at the StubHub Center in California. She also sported a neckerchief with black details for the look.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus opted to attend the 2018 Grammy Awards in an all-black jumpsuit with a cut-out neckline. She also held a white rose as an accessory to support the Time’s Up movement.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

To honor Dolly Parton as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, Cyrus joined the list of performers at the tribute concert while looking incredible in her dazzling and sparkling black minidress.

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus joined the trend and debuted a shag haircut at the Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, Calif.

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cyrus rocked her fringe blue dress at the Gucci Love Parade Front Row on November 02, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif.

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The “Angels Like You” songstress stunned fans with her black and blonde locks when she participated in a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial.

