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Miley Cyrus Calls 'Superfan' Alex Cooper 'Weird' During 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' Premiere: Watch

Photo of Miley Cyrus and Alex Cooper
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus wasn’t shy to tease ‘superfan’ Alex Cooper at the ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' premiere, jokingly calling the podcast host ‘weird.’

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March 24 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

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Miley Cyrus couldn't resist a playful jab at Hannah Montana "superfan" Alex Cooper.

Cyrus, 33, took the stage while attending the Los Angeles premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Monday, March 23.

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Miley Cyrus Jokingly Called Alex Cooper a 'Superfan'

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Photo of Miley Cyrus jokingly called Alex Cooper 'weird' on stage at the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.'
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus jokingly called Alex Cooper 'weird' on stage at the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.'

While discussing the anniversary special, where Cooper, 31, serves as host and executive producer, Cyrus said, "I didn't know what you guys would want ... and Alex as a superfan, kinda creepy," which garnered laughs from the audience.

"She's also my neighbor, which is also creepy. She got money and then she moved next door to me," she continued.

The "Flowers" singer paid glamorous tribute to her TV alter ego at the premiere, pairing a graphic T-shirt featuring her face with a sparkling, floor-length gown complete with a draped neckline.

In another playful jab, Cyrus said that Cooper was the only host available for the special, before adding, "I was like, 'Yeah, it's weird.'"

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Miley Cyrus Praised Alex Cooper's 'Dedication' to 'Hannah Montana'

Photo of Miley Cyrus thanked Alex Cooper for her 'dedication' to 'Hannah Montana.'
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus thanked Alex Cooper for her 'dedication' to 'Hannah Montana.'

Cyrus circled back to the fact that Cooper is her neighbor, adding, "She's like, 'Oh my god, you live here?' She interviewed me at my house, like, five years ago, so you knew where I live."

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer concluded by praising Cooper, thanking her for hosting the special and "being so insanely dedicated to Hannah Montana."

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Miley Cyrus Reunited With Her 'Hannah Montana' Costars

Photo of Miley Cyrus reunited with many of her former 'Hannah Montana' costars at the premiere on March 23.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus reunited with many of her former 'Hannah Montana' costars at the premiere on March 23.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is set to air on Tuesday, March 24, exactly twenty years after the original sitcom aired on the network. During the special, fans will be treated to Cyrus being interviewed by Cooper, along with "never-before-seen archival footage" and other surprises.

At the premiere, Cyrus was joined by many of her costars, including Cody Linley, Jason Earles, Moises Arias, Shanica Knowles and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle.

Why Did Emily Osment Skip 'Hannah Montana' 20th Anniversary?

Photo of Emily Osment revealed why she skipped the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.'
Source: @emilyosment/Instagram

Emily Osment revealed why she skipped the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.'

Notably absent was the titular character's best friend, Lily Truscott, played by Emily Osment.

Osment, 34, later revealed the reason for her absence, explaining she was on set filming her latest show, Georgie & Mandy.

"Hannah Montana changed my life, it gave me a lifelong respect for this medium of comedy, it taught me discipline, patience, timing and respect working in an adult space so young," she wrote in a lengthy post on the day of the premiere, before turning to her costar Montana Jordan. "I’ve met thousands of HM fans over the years, fans that now have children watching this show and fans that literally work beside me every day, like Montana. He’s seen every episode, don’t be fooled."

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