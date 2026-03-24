Miley Cyrus Calls 'Superfan' Alex Cooper 'Weird' During 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' Premiere: Watch

Miley Cyrus wasn’t shy to tease ‘superfan’ Alex Cooper at the ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' premiere, jokingly calling the podcast host ‘weird.’

Cyrus, 33, took the stage while attending the Los Angeles premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Monday, March 23.

While discussing the anniversary special, where Cooper, 31, serves as host and executive producer, Cyrus said, "I didn't know what you guys would want ... and Alex as a superfan, kinda creepy," which garnered laughs from the audience.

"She's also my neighbor, which is also creepy. She got money and then she moved next door to me," she continued.

The "Flowers" singer paid glamorous tribute to her TV alter ego at the premiere, pairing a graphic T-shirt featuring her face with a sparkling, floor-length gown complete with a draped neckline.

In another playful jab, Cyrus said that Cooper was the only host available for the special, before adding, "I was like, 'Yeah, it's weird.'"