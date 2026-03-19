Miley Cyrus Jokes She Can’t Remember 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' Quote Because She Was in Her 'Weed Era' While Filming

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Miley Cyrus dabbled in marijuana during her Disney era. In a Wednesday, March 18, game with Variety where she guessed Hannah Montana songs, the pop star, 33, admitted she was in her “weed era” while the film was being shot. Cyrus — who was 15 years old while recording Hannah Montana: The Movie — couldn’t remember a particular dialogue from the 2009 hit.

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'Hannah Means Everything to Me'

Miley Cyrus making fun of Miley Stewart and the entire town that kept the secret in Hannah Montana the movie - ‘I must've been in my weed era’ 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y8BvpWD6QB — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) March 18, 2026 Source: @MileyCyrusBz/X Miley Cyrus stars in a 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary special.

The line read, “Hannah means everything to me,” and the singer believed it was from the last episode of the series. “I could imagine Miley Stewart being like, ‘Hannah means everything to me…but,’” she considered. “I don’t know. A line? Who could’ve said this? ‘Hannah means everything to me.’ Not something I said…in real life? Is this a Miley Stewart thing…is this the movie?”

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Source: Variety/YouTube Miley Cyrus was tested on her 'Hannah Montana' song knowledge.

Cyrus then wondered if she delivered the line before Hannah Montana was about to tell the town her secret, after singing “The Climb.” The interviewer told the actress she was incorrect, prompting her to admit, “I must’ve been in the weed era. What is this?”

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Miley Cyrus Got Sober

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Source: Variety/YouTube Miley Cyrus is currently sober.

Cyrus has been sober for several years: she stopped drinking in 2020 and abandoned marijuana in 2017. In a May 2025 interview with Apple Music 1, she expressed how her decision transformed her existence. “I’ve learned this about myself over the years. The sobriety is like, that’s like my God. I need it, I live for it. I mean that it’s changed my entire life,” she gushed.

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Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus smoked weed while she was shooting the 'Hannah Montana' movie.

During a 2017 Tonight Show appearance to promote her Younger Now album, Cyrus reflected on why she quit weed. "I've always been very stoned on your shows…” she disclosed to host Jimmy Fallon. “I stopped smoking because to sit here and talk about what I'm doing, I wanted to be clear. Because I'm actually the most passionate about what I'm doing with this record than I've been—I say this every time, but I loved making this record so, so much. and this record for me at this moment is the most important album that I've ever made."

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Miley Cyrus Isn't Afraid of Her Disney Past

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus is embracing her 'Hannah Montana' persona again.