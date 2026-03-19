Miley Cyrus Jokes She Can’t Remember 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' Quote Because She Was in Her 'Weed Era' While Filming
March 19 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Miley Cyrus dabbled in marijuana during her Disney era.
In a Wednesday, March 18, game with Variety where she guessed Hannah Montana songs, the pop star, 33, admitted she was in her “weed era” while the film was being shot.
Cyrus — who was 15 years old while recording Hannah Montana: The Movie — couldn’t remember a particular dialogue from the 2009 hit.
'Hannah Means Everything to Me'
The line read, “Hannah means everything to me,” and the singer believed it was from the last episode of the series.
“I could imagine Miley Stewart being like, ‘Hannah means everything to me…but,’” she considered. “I don’t know. A line? Who could’ve said this? ‘Hannah means everything to me.’ Not something I said…in real life? Is this a Miley Stewart thing…is this the movie?”
Cyrus then wondered if she delivered the line before Hannah Montana was about to tell the town her secret, after singing “The Climb.”
The interviewer told the actress she was incorrect, prompting her to admit, “I must’ve been in the weed era. What is this?”
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Cyrus has been sober for several years: she stopped drinking in 2020 and abandoned marijuana in 2017. In a May 2025 interview with Apple Music 1, she expressed how her decision transformed her existence.
“I’ve learned this about myself over the years. The sobriety is like, that’s like my God. I need it, I live for it. I mean that it’s changed my entire life,” she gushed.
During a 2017 Tonight Show appearance to promote her Younger Now album, Cyrus reflected on why she quit weed.
"I've always been very stoned on your shows…” she disclosed to host Jimmy Fallon. “I stopped smoking because to sit here and talk about what I'm doing, I wanted to be clear. Because I'm actually the most passionate about what I'm doing with this record than I've been—I say this every time, but I loved making this record so, so much. and this record for me at this moment is the most important album that I've ever made."
Miley Cyrus Isn't Afraid of Her Disney Past
Cyrus stars in a Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special premiering on March 24, and the “Malibu” artist made it known she’s not ashamed of her Disney past.
“A lot of artists feel like to become the next version of themselves, they have to leave something behind,” she said in an interview published on Wednesday. “But I’d rather be more like a gorgeous patchwork blanket. I’d rather take every little piece of all the things that I’ve been and create a mosaic of exactly who I am now — not trashing any of that past but allowing it to come with me.”
She hopes the special inspires people to “not take everything so seriously.”