Article continues below advertisement
Miley Cyrus Got Blamed for Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Smoking Pot on Set of 'Hannah Montana'

Composite photo of Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus revealed her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, smoked pot on the set of 'Hannah Montana.'

By:

June 19 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus revealed her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, used to smoke marijuana on the set of her hit show Hannah Montana, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2006-2011.

Speaking with her mom Tish and sister Brandi on their “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast, Miley revealed people thought she was the one lighting up — but it was actually her father.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Core Memory'

Photo of Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus laughed at the memory of her being blamed for smoking pot on the 'Hannah Montana' set when it was actually her father.

“What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?” Tish asked her.

“Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it,” she quickly replied. “What? It’s hilarious.” “And they were calling me saying B Ray was smoking pot,” Tish replied, “and I was saying, ‘Absolutely not. He would never do that.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Standing by Her Dad

Photo of Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus seems to be supportive of Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

Miley seems to be standing by her dad, who has had his share of issues with the family, as she recently threw support behind his romance with Elizabeth Hurley.

"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," Miley said in an interview. "I'm being an adult about it.”

While Miley understandably found it “hard” to accept the change in her family from the get-go, she ended up embracing their new normal.

"Because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,’” she explained. “My child self has caught up.”

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Grateful'

Photo of Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus said she's 'grateful' for her father.

In a June 2024 interview on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Miley spoke out about her relationship with her father.

"I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me,” she told the famous talk show host. “He's almost given me this map. And there's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both.”

"Honestly, my mom is my hero," she added, showing off Tish's significant role in her upbringing.

'Timing Is Everything'

Photo of Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly wanted 'to get Miley back in his life' this year.

Although Miley and Billy Ray were estranged for some time after his divorce from Tish, sources claim all he wanted this year was “to get Miley back in his life.” In the interview where she threw her support behind him and Hurley, Miley confirmed they were not currently estranged.

“I think timing is everything,” she added.

