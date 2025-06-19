Miley Cyrus Got Blamed for Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Smoking Pot on Set of 'Hannah Montana'
Miley Cyrus revealed her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, used to smoke marijuana on the set of her hit show Hannah Montana, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2006-2011.
Speaking with her mom Tish and sister Brandi on their “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast, Miley revealed people thought she was the one lighting up — but it was actually her father.
'A Core Memory'
“What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?” Tish asked her.
“Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it,” she quickly replied. “What? It’s hilarious.” “And they were calling me saying B Ray was smoking pot,” Tish replied, “and I was saying, ‘Absolutely not. He would never do that.’”
Standing by Her Dad
Miley seems to be standing by her dad, who has had his share of issues with the family, as she recently threw support behind his romance with Elizabeth Hurley.
"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," Miley said in an interview. "I'm being an adult about it.”
While Miley understandably found it “hard” to accept the change in her family from the get-go, she ended up embracing their new normal.
"Because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,’” she explained. “My child self has caught up.”
- Family Feud Explodes AGAIN: Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Unfollows Her After Billy Ray Hints at Father-Daughter Reunion
- 'A Dark Decade': Miley Cyrus Reveals Half of Her Family Members 'Weren't Speaking to Each Other' During 'Messy' Feud
- Trace Cyrus Berates 'Evil' Dad Billy Ray Cyrus for Skipping Grandma's Funeral to Attend Fashion Show: 'Lamest Man Ever'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'I'm Grateful'
In a June 2024 interview on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Miley spoke out about her relationship with her father.
"I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me,” she told the famous talk show host. “He's almost given me this map. And there's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both.”
"Honestly, my mom is my hero," she added, showing off Tish's significant role in her upbringing.
'Timing Is Everything'
Although Miley and Billy Ray were estranged for some time after his divorce from Tish, sources claim all he wanted this year was “to get Miley back in his life.” In the interview where she threw her support behind him and Hurley, Miley confirmed they were not currently estranged.
“I think timing is everything,” she added.