Miley Cyrus Got Blamed for Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Smoking Pot on Set of 'Hannah Montana'

Miley seems to be standing by her dad, who has had his share of issues with the family, as she recently threw support behind his romance with Elizabeth Hurley.

"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," Miley said in an interview. "I'm being an adult about it.”

While Miley understandably found it “hard” to accept the change in her family from the get-go, she ended up embracing their new normal.

"Because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy,’” she explained. “My child self has caught up.”