Miley Cyrus Poses Naked in Racy New Cover as She Dishes on How Powerful It Is to Ditch Her Clothes

Miley Cyrus left all clothing behind for a raunchy magazine cover.

The pop star, 32, went fully nude in a new cover photoshoot for Perfect Magazine on Monday, August 4.

Miley Cyrus has posed naked several times before.

The "Flowers" singer ditched clothing altogether, flaunting her bare, tattooed body as she mugged for the camera. She placed one hand over her b------, covering her nipples, while showcasing her toned abs. She wore her long hair — styled by Bob Recine — loose, curly and voluminous.

Fans packed Perfect's comments section with praise over the revealing image.

"SHE’S COMPLETELY NAKED BUT SHE’S MAKIN IT FASHION!!!!!!!" one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, "The woman you are!!! We love you Miley ❤️."

Others weren't as impressed by her racy display.

"I honestly don't understand how everyone thinks she's so beautiful! I just don't see it. All the tattoos!!" one user said.

Another person quipped, "She looks 55 years old, ditch the curly hair."