or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Miley Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Miley Cyrus Poses Naked in Racy New Cover as She Dishes on How Powerful It Is to Ditch Her Clothes

Photo of Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus left all clothing behind for a raunchy magazine cover.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus' "endless summer vacation" just took a sultry turn.

The pop star, 32, went fully nude in a new cover photoshoot for Perfect Magazine on Monday, August 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Miley Cyrus has posed naked several times before.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus has posed naked several times before.

The "Flowers" singer ditched clothing altogether, flaunting her bare, tattooed body as she mugged for the camera. She placed one hand over her b------, covering her nipples, while showcasing her toned abs. She wore her long hair — styled by Bob Recine — loose, curly and voluminous.

Fans packed Perfect's comments section with praise over the revealing image.

"SHE’S COMPLETELY NAKED BUT SHE’S MAKIN IT FASHION!!!!!!!" one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, "The woman you are!!! We love you Miley ❤️."

Others weren't as impressed by her racy display.

"I honestly don't understand how everyone thinks she's so beautiful! I just don't see it. All the tattoos!!" one user said.

Another person quipped, "She looks 55 years old, ditch the curly hair."

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus is on the cover of 'Perfect.'
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus is on the cover of 'Perfect.'

Cyrus defended her decision to strip naked.

"Even if I'm wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it," she told Perfect.

Nonetheless, she still likes dressing up and expressing herself through clothing, exemplified by an image of her donning the original Sofia Coppola Marie Antoinette wardrobe for the cover shoot.

"I feel like right now I'm in that kind of God pocket," she said. "Everything is just flowing, and there's a real harmonious relationship between me and what I'm wearing. It still feels like skin. I don't feel like it ever overpowers. I don't feel like it's wearing me."

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus Strips Naked in 2020

Image of Miley Cyrus thinks there's a 'level of power' to posing nude.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus thinks there's a 'level of power' to posing nude.

This month is not the first time Cyrus has publicly gone nude. In December 2020, Cyrus wore sheer black tights, silver boots and nothing else during a shoot for Rolling Stone. Her hair was shoulder-length back then, but she maintained similar wispy bangs.

"I’M COMPLETELY NAKED BUT I’M MAKING IT FASHION. ☠️ @rollingstone by @bradelterman," she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Is Hannah Montana Making a Comeback?

Source: SiriusXM/YouTube

Miley Cyrus wants to honor the 20th anniversary of 'Hannah Montana.'

On July 22, Cyrus teased a return to her iconic Hannah Montana character in honor of the show's 20th anniversary.

"It’s about to be the 20-year Hannahversary in March!" she told SiriusXM. "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today."

Although she has not confirmed any plans, some fans are speculating a tour may be in the works to celebrate the Disney Channel series, which aired from 2006 to 2011.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.