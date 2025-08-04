Miley Cyrus Poses Naked in Racy New Cover as She Dishes on How Powerful It Is to Ditch Her Clothes
Miley Cyrus' "endless summer vacation" just took a sultry turn.
The pop star, 32, went fully nude in a new cover photoshoot for Perfect Magazine on Monday, August 4.
The "Flowers" singer ditched clothing altogether, flaunting her bare, tattooed body as she mugged for the camera. She placed one hand over her b------, covering her nipples, while showcasing her toned abs. She wore her long hair — styled by Bob Recine — loose, curly and voluminous.
Fans packed Perfect's comments section with praise over the revealing image.
"SHE’S COMPLETELY NAKED BUT SHE’S MAKIN IT FASHION!!!!!!!" one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, "The woman you are!!! We love you Miley ❤️."
Others weren't as impressed by her racy display.
"I honestly don't understand how everyone thinks she's so beautiful! I just don't see it. All the tattoos!!" one user said.
Another person quipped, "She looks 55 years old, ditch the curly hair."
Cyrus defended her decision to strip naked.
"Even if I'm wearing nothing, there still feels like a level of power to it," she told Perfect.
Nonetheless, she still likes dressing up and expressing herself through clothing, exemplified by an image of her donning the original Sofia Coppola Marie Antoinette wardrobe for the cover shoot.
"I feel like right now I'm in that kind of God pocket," she said. "Everything is just flowing, and there's a real harmonious relationship between me and what I'm wearing. It still feels like skin. I don't feel like it ever overpowers. I don't feel like it's wearing me."
Miley Cyrus Strips Naked in 2020
This month is not the first time Cyrus has publicly gone nude. In December 2020, Cyrus wore sheer black tights, silver boots and nothing else during a shoot for Rolling Stone. Her hair was shoulder-length back then, but she maintained similar wispy bangs.
"I’M COMPLETELY NAKED BUT I’M MAKING IT FASHION. ☠️ @rollingstone by @bradelterman," she captioned an Instagram post at the time.
Is Hannah Montana Making a Comeback?
On July 22, Cyrus teased a return to her iconic Hannah Montana character in honor of the show's 20th anniversary.
"It’s about to be the 20-year Hannahversary in March!" she told SiriusXM. "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today."
Although she has not confirmed any plans, some fans are speculating a tour may be in the works to celebrate the Disney Channel series, which aired from 2006 to 2011.