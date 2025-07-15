Miley Cyrus Admits She Has 'No Desire' to Tour After Releasing New Music: 'Hard to Maintain Sobriety'

Cyrus’ dropped her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, but has no plans to jet set on a world tour. The Hannah Montana alum cited fellow artists who struggled with the “high intensity” lifestyle of a life on the road, including late “Purple Rain” singer Prince, who died of an overdose in 2016 at age 57.

"It's really hard to maintain sobriety when you're on the road, which is a really important, kind of pillar of stability in my life," she explained. “Not only losing their life, but losing their mind. None of this that I create would ever be possible without the way that I think about things.”