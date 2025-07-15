Miley Cyrus Admits She Has 'No Desire' to Tour After Releasing New Music: 'Hard to Maintain Sobriety'
Miley Cyrus is back with new music, but don’t expect a tour anytime soon.
“I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire, but I don’t,” Cyrus, 32, explained to a news outlet on Tuesday, July 15. "I also don't think that there is actually an infrastructure that supports artists."
Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Has 'No Desire' to Tour
Cyrus’ dropped her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, but has no plans to jet set on a world tour. The Hannah Montana alum cited fellow artists who struggled with the “high intensity” lifestyle of a life on the road, including late “Purple Rain” singer Prince, who died of an overdose in 2016 at age 57.
"It's really hard to maintain sobriety when you're on the road, which is a really important, kind of pillar of stability in my life," she explained. “Not only losing their life, but losing their mind. None of this that I create would ever be possible without the way that I think about things.”
Miley Cyrus Described the 'Crash Out' After a Live Performance
The Last Song actress reflected on the stark contrast between the dopamine rush of thousands cheering to the “crash out” that often follows when the show ends. “You start thinking that one person loving you is not enough, it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000,” she explained.
Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus opened up about protecting her “distinct voice,” which has endured vocal cord issues over the years.
Miley Cyrus Is Focused on Protecting Her 'Distinct Voice'
"I've always, you know, I've had kind of a unique texture, and I've gotten really used to working with what I've been given and training appropriately, giving myself boundaries, because I realized how sacred it is to myself and to what I do," Cyrus said. "I always kind of sounded like this, but it's aged along with me and changed and evolved in all these different ways."
Miley Cyrus Isn't Completely Done With Live Performances
However, this doesn’t mean that Cyrus is completely stepping away from live performances. In June, she joined Beyoncé on stage in Paris during her Cowboy Carter tour and performed "II Most Wanted," which they co-wrote.
"When you're standing beside her, you can actually feel her desire and her passion," Cyrus said, referring to Beyoncé. "That to me is a win. It's not a trophy, it's not something physical that you hold or put on a shelf, but it's something that I have that's a true win."