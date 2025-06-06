or
Article continues below advertisement
Miley Cyrus Regrets 'Plastic Hearts' Collaboration With Dua Lipa: 'That Wasn’t My Idea'

Photo of Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa
Miley Cyrus threw subtle shade at Dua Lipa when reflecting on their 'Prisoner' song together.

By:

June 6 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Miley Cyrus is spilling the secrets of her past songs in honor of her Something Beautiful album release.

In a Friday, June 6, interview, the pop star, 32, revealed that if she could go back, she would not have allowed Dua Lipa on "Prisoner," a track on Plastic Hearts.

Miley Cyrus regrets putting Dua Lipa on 'Plastic Hearts.'

"That wasn’t my idea, and no shade to Dua Lipa, it just isn’t cohesive with the album," she said candidly on the "Every Single Album" podcast. "She would’ve been much better on Endless Summer Vacation. She would’ve been great on ‘Wildcard’ or ‘River’ — could you imagine?"

"Prisoner" was also added to Lipa's Future Nostalgia album re-release, although she later removed Cyrus' name as a co-writer, leaving her credited solely as a featured artist.

Are Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus Feuding?

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa collaborated on 'Prisoner.'

Fans are convinced one of Cyrus' latest songs, "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," takes a dig at Lipa. The lyrics include, "She speaks the perfect French/ She can dance the night away/ And still, she’ll never break a sweat."

The British singer, 29, previously spoke French in Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s “Talk Talk” remix and sings the hit "Dance the Night" from Barbie.

Cyrus' song tells the story of someone who strives for perfection but becomes entangled in self-doubt and insecurity.

Miley Cyrus Disproves Feud Rumors

Miley Cyrus just released the 'Something Beautiful' album.

Cyrus denied any drama between them after "Prisoner" came out.

"For her and I, there's just no competition," she told an outlet in 2020. "That changes just everything. There's a true partnership. Then I also liked that it wasn't the first song we'd cut together. We actually cut other songs. She wanted to keep going until it was right, until we found the one that honors our individuality."

Miley Cyrus previously praised the collaboration process with Dua Lipa.

The track was a true collaboration between the artists, infused with each woman's identity.

"There was none of the machine in it," the former Hannah Montana star added. "She really, I mean, we've recorded other songs together. We just waited until we felt like, 'Now this is Dua-Miley song.' You can just, everything about it reflects us...I see, when Dua's around, that her charisma, there's no sense of desperation to it, like, 'I've got to be the best because if I'm not what if...' There's a calmness to her success, which I really like. Because I feel like when you can tell someone is too much of a… or a survivalist. That I don't like."

