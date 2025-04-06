Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album 'Something Beautiful': Everything to Know

Cyrus isn’t just creating an album; she’s crafting an experience. In a revealing interview with Harper’s Bazaar for her December 2024/January 2025 cover story, she explained, "The visual component of this is driving the sound."

"It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties," the "Flowers" singer elaborated. "The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty."

This album promises layers of emotion inspired by Thierry Mugler's iconic 1995 couture show. "They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast," she added.