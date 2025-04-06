Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album 'Something Beautiful': Everything to Know
It’s been a never-ending "Endless Summer Vacation" since Miley Cyrus dropped her Grammy-winning album back in March 2023.
Now, the pop icon is back with a bang, announcing her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful — and it’s sending fans into a frenzy!
Miley Unveils Stunning Cover Art for 'Something Beautiful'
In a dazzling reveal on Instagram on March 24, Cyrus treated her followers to the striking cover art of Something Beautiful. Decked out in a showgirl-inspired outfit complete with a sparkling webbed top and a crystal-adorned headpiece, she looked every bit the star.
"Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling," the announcement teased.
Cyrus’ Something Beautiful will release on May 30.
Fans can look forward to an impressive 13 songs packed into this visual album. With Cyrus and Shawn Everett as executive producers, it will surely captivate audiences with its combined visuals and audio.
A Visual Journey: ‘Something Beautiful’ Tells a Deep Story
Cyrus isn’t just creating an album; she’s crafting an experience. In a revealing interview with Harper’s Bazaar for her December 2024/January 2025 cover story, she explained, "The visual component of this is driving the sound."
"It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties," the "Flowers" singer elaborated. "The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty."
This album promises layers of emotion inspired by Thierry Mugler's iconic 1995 couture show. "They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast," she added.
Collaboration with Boyfriend Maxx Morando Elevates the Album
Cyrus’ creative process got a boost from her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, who co-wrote the album’s self-titled track, "Something Beautiful," and produced other standout tracks.
"I worked with my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus] forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other,” she confessed. "I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."
After starting to date in 2021, Cyrus is already contemplating her future with Morando, especially after her 2019 divorce from Liam Hemsworth. A source revealed to Life & Style in September 2024 that "Miley goes back and forth a lot about whether she ever wants to get married again, but lately she’s started dropping hints that she’s ready for Maxx to put a ring on her finger."