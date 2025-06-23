Miley Cyrus Roasted by Fans for 'Vile' Meet and Greet Behavior With Naomi Campbell: 'I Would Never Pay for Anything Like This'
Miley Cyrus came into her meet and greet like a "wrecking ball."
Fans were not happy when the pop star, 32, failed to pay attention to them during a limited-edition vinyl collaboration signing with Naomi Campbell in London on Saturday, June 21.
Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell Slammed for Meet and Greet Behavior
Campbell, who is featured on Cyrus' track "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" from her new album, Something Beautiful, inked her signature on vinyls during the event. A video posted to X showed the two celebs facing each other, engaged in conversation, while a fan stood awkwardly across the table.
"Fan gets ignored by Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell," the tweet read.
Reddit users were equally infuriated by Cyrus and Campbell's behavior.
"This is vile behaviour even if the meet and greet was a free event(!) but I’m assuming there was a fee, which makes it even uglier," one person wrote.
"It's such a bad look," another user commented. "Like, if this is how she feels, just don't do the photo op thing. I personally would never pay for anything like this regardless of who the celebrity is, but I just imagine one of these girls is a super fan of hers and it would absolutely break their heart that she doesn't even care enough to glance over at them."
The supermodel, 55, livestreamed the event on Instagram, and several videos exhibiting similar demeanor from the celebrities continue to circulate the internet.
Miley Cyrus Thanks Fans for Attending London Signing
Nonetheless, the "Flowers" singer expressed her gratitude toward fans in attendance with an Instagram post recapping the London appearance.
"Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now," she wrote.
Cyrus also thanked Campbell for joining her: "@naomi thank you for celebrating the 'Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved' vinyl release day with me. Laughing with you is my favorite. I’ll miss you until we reunite. Love you forever."
Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell in 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved'
In "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," Campbell and Cyrus matched in black bodysuits and tights as they strutted side by side, their arms wrapped around each other.
The Victoria's Secret Angel spoke the lyrics, "She has the perfect scent/ She speaks the perfect French/ She can dance the night away/ And still she'll never break a sweat/ Pose, pose."