Miley Cyrus Roasted by Fans for 'Vile' Meet and Greet Behavior With Naomi Campbell: 'I Would Never Pay for Anything Like This'

Reddit users were equally infuriated by Cyrus and Campbell's behavior.

"This is vile behaviour even if the meet and greet was a free event(!) but I’m assuming there was a fee, which makes it even uglier," one person wrote.

"It's such a bad look," another user commented. "Like, if this is how she feels, just don't do the photo op thing. I personally would never pay for anything like this regardless of who the celebrity is, but I just imagine one of these girls is a super fan of hers and it would absolutely break their heart that she doesn't even care enough to glance over at them."

The supermodel, 55, livestreamed the event on Instagram, and several videos exhibiting similar demeanor from the celebrities continue to circulate the internet.