or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Miley Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Miley Cyrus Roasted by Fans for 'Vile' Meet and Greet Behavior With Naomi Campbell: 'I Would Never Pay for Anything Like This'

Photo of Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell
Source: @claudia_cebolla/TikTok

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell got called out for disregarding fans during a vinyl signing.

By:

June 23 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus came into her meet and greet like a "wrecking ball."

Fans were not happy when the pop star, 32, failed to pay attention to them during a limited-edition vinyl collaboration signing with Naomi Campbell in London on Saturday, June 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell Slammed for Meet and Greet Behavior

Source: @popbrains/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell seemingly ignored fans.

Campbell, who is featured on Cyrus' track "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" from her new album, Something Beautiful, inked her signature on vinyls during the event. A video posted to X showed the two celebs facing each other, engaged in conversation, while a fan stood awkwardly across the table.

"Fan gets ignored by Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell," the tweet read.

Article continues below advertisement

miley cyrus roasted vile meet and greet behavior naomi campbell
Source: @claudia_cebolla/TikTok

Miley Cyrus later thanked fans for attending the meet and greet.

Reddit users were equally infuriated by Cyrus and Campbell's behavior.

"This is vile behaviour even if the meet and greet was a free event(!) but I’m assuming there was a fee, which makes it even uglier," one person wrote.

"It's such a bad look," another user commented. "Like, if this is how she feels, just don't do the photo op thing. I personally would never pay for anything like this regardless of who the celebrity is, but I just imagine one of these girls is a super fan of hers and it would absolutely break their heart that she doesn't even care enough to glance over at them."

The supermodel, 55, livestreamed the event on Instagram, and several videos exhibiting similar demeanor from the celebrities continue to circulate the internet.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus Thanks Fans for Attending London Signing

miley cyrus roasted vile meet and greet behavior naomi campbell
Source: @gabbyseverino/TikTok

Naomi Campbell is featured on Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' album.

Nonetheless, the "Flowers" singer expressed her gratitude toward fans in attendance with an Instagram post recapping the London appearance.

"Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now," she wrote.

Cyrus also thanked Campbell for joining her: "@naomi thank you for celebrating the 'Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved' vinyl release day with me. Laughing with you is my favorite. I’ll miss you until we reunite. Love you forever."

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell in 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved'

Source: Leonardo Molina/YouTube

Naomi Campbell made a cameo in the 'Something Beautiful' visual album film.

In "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," Campbell and Cyrus matched in black bodysuits and tights as they strutted side by side, their arms wrapped around each other.

The Victoria's Secret Angel spoke the lyrics, "She has the perfect scent/ She speaks the perfect French/ She can dance the night away/ And still she'll never break a sweat/ Pose, pose."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.