Topless Miley Cyrus Wears Just Underwear and Heels for Racy New Album Cover

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Miley Cyrus is baring it all for her latest album. Not only is the 33-year-old singer getting deeply personal on the tracks of her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades, released on Friday, September 18, but she's also doing so on the cover.

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Miley Cyrus Daringly Posed Topless For 'Bass Persuades'

Source: @Miley/Instagram 'Bass Persuades' was released on September 18.

Cyrus set the tone for the new era by posing for the cover in just black underwear and heels. In the black-and-white image, she wore only white sunglasses, using one arm to cover her chest while her legs were bent beneath her. Her hair was flipped up as she gazed up toward the ceiling, with the faint lines of her arm tattoos visible.

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Miley Cyrus Called Her New Album a 'Reflection'

Source: @Miley/Instagram Miley Cyrus' new album features a love song for her fiancé, Maxx Morando.

"This album happened fast but that’s been my life for 20 years. Once I started wishing to land a role that would make LA my home it’s been nonstop," she captioned the photo. "This album is a reflection of everywhere I’ve been along the way and the peace that came with starting to slow it all down." The 10-track album blends '90s pop influences with club energy, and features highly personal lyrics, including "Let's Get Married" a love song for her fiance, Maxx Morando.

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Miley Cyrus' Fiancé Maxx Morando Starred as Her Love Interest in 'Let's Get Married' Music Video

Source: @Miley/Instagram Miley Cyrus starred alongside her fiancé, Maxx Morando, in the music video for 'Let's Get Married.'

"Let’s go get married tonight / Let’s get married / I’m having visions of white / Let’s get married," Cyrus sings in the chorus. "Let’s turn the rest of our lives to a holiday / Anytime, any place, we can run away." Cyrus starred alongside Morando, 27, whom she's been dating since 2021, in the music video for the sultry ballad filmed at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont hotel. Morando played her love interest in the black-and-white clip, as they giddily sipped champagne, soaked in a bubble bath and jumped on the bed.

Miley Cyrus Gushed About Maxx Morando Ahead of Album Release

Source: @Miley/Instagram Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando got engaged in December 2025.