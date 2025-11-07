Fake Reunion? Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's Red Carpet Giggles Were 'Overkill,' Body Expert Claims
Nov. 7 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour appeared chummier than ever at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere on Thursday, November 6.
This comes just after reports surfaced claiming Brown, 21, filed a "harassment and bullying" complaint against Harbour, 50, ahead of filming the hit Netflix show's final season in January 2024.
Despite the controversy, the pair were pictured smiling, giggling and embracing as they posed together on the red carpet as if nothing had ever happened.
But body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that the pair's genial interaction, specifically the actress' repeated giggling, was "overkill."
Still, she said the actors appeared to be "happy" and "delighted" to be together.
James noted, "She suggests she is helpless with laughter with her eyes closed and mouth open and her right hand placed onto her rib area as she giggles loudly.”
According to the expert, there were “no obvious signs of tension."
Millie Bobby Brown Gushed Over David Harbour at the Premiere
Brown told reporters at the premiere that she felt “lucky to know” to Harbour, who plays her father figure in the coming-of-age horror series.
The British actress exclaimed that reuniting with the actor — who's been embroiled in controversy of late due to his messy split from Lily Allen — was "amazing."
"The show is means so much to the both of us and to everyone here," she said, adding, "This has, like, been the last 10 years of our lives."
- Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour All Smiles as They Reunite for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Premiere After Bullying Claims
- Millie Bobby Brown Hints at David Harbour Tension in Resurfaced Interview as Her Bombshell Harassment Claims Against Him Are Exposed
- Millie Bobby Brown Accused 'Stranger Things' Costar and TV Dad David Harbour of 'Harassment and Bullying' Ahead of Filming Season 5
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Daily Mail reported on Saturday, November 1, that the British actress had filed a claim against Harbour that included "pages and pages of accusations," though it was stipulated that the accusations did not include "claims of sexual impropriety."
A source told the outlet, "The investigation went on for months."
The Enola Holmes star reportedly even had a "personal representative" with her on the set during the filming of her scenes with Harbour in Season 5.
David Harbour's Ex Lily Allen Accused Him of Cheating During Their Marriage
The new reports come after Harbour's estranged wife, Lily Allen, accused him of cheating on her new album, West End Girl, which was released on October 24.
The British pop star sings on one song off the album, "I can't trust anything that comes out of his mouth. How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion? / He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open / Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth?"
Allen and Harbour were together for about six years, tying the knot in 2020 and separating in early 2025 after four years of marriage.