NEWS Fake Reunion? Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's Red Carpet Giggles Were 'Overkill,' Body Expert Claims Source: mega A body language expert said that Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's giggly reunion at the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 premiere was all for the cameras. Allie Fasanella Nov. 7 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour appeared chummier than ever at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere on Thursday, November 6. This comes just after reports surfaced claiming Brown, 21, filed a "harassment and bullying" complaint against Harbour, 50, ahead of filming the hit Netflix show's final season in January 2024. Despite the controversy, the pair were pictured smiling, giggling and embracing as they posed together on the red carpet as if nothing had ever happened. But body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that the pair's genial interaction, specifically the actress' repeated giggling, was "overkill."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Milly Bobby Brown couldn't stop giggling during her reunion with David Harbour.

Still, she said the actors appeared to be "happy" and "delighted" to be together. James noted, "She suggests she is helpless with laughter with her eyes closed and mouth open and her right hand placed onto her rib area as she giggles loudly.” According to the expert, there were “no obvious signs of tension."

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Gushed Over David Harbour at the Premiere

Source: mega Millie Bobby Brown told reporters it was 'amazing' to reunite with her 'Stranger Things' costar.

Brown told reporters at the premiere that she felt “lucky to know” to Harbour, who plays her father figure in the coming-of-age horror series. The British actress exclaimed that reuniting with the actor — who's been embroiled in controversy of late due to his messy split from Lily Allen — was "amazing." "The show is means so much to the both of us and to everyone here," she said, adding, "This has, like, been the last 10 years of our lives."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The British actress filed a 'harassment and bullying' claim against David Harbour ahead of filming the show's final season in January 2024.

Daily Mail reported on Saturday, November 1, that the British actress had filed a claim against Harbour that included "pages and pages of accusations," though it was stipulated that the accusations did not include "claims of sexual impropriety." A source told the outlet, "The investigation went on for months." The Enola Holmes star reportedly even had a "personal representative" with her on the set during the filming of her scenes with Harbour in Season 5.

David Harbour's Ex Lily Allen Accused Him of Cheating During Their Marriage

Source: mega Lily Allen accuses ex-husband David Harbour of cheating on her new album.