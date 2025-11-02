or
Millie Bobby Brown Accused 'Stranger Things' Costar and TV Dad David Harbour of 'Harassment and Bullying' Ahead of Filming Season 5

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a complaint alleging that 'Stranger Things' costar David Harbour bullied and harassed her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 2 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Something strange — and potentially illegal — occurred on the set of Stranger Things.

According to a new report, Millie Bobby Brown filed a "harassment and bullying" claim against costar David Harbour, which included "claims of sexual impropriety."

The 21-year-old submitted the complaint ahead of shooting the series' fifth and final season in January 2024.

Image of Millie Bobby Brown filed a complaint against David Harbour.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown filed a complaint against David Harbour.

"There were pages and pages of accusations," a source told an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

On the Netflix show, Harbour plays former police chief Jim Hopper, who eventually adopts Brown's character, Eleven. Since the stars share several scenes, the Enola Holmes star reportedly had a "personal representative" with her on the set of Season 5.

David Harbour's Ex Lily Allen Accused Him of Cheating During Their Marriage

Image of Lily Allen filed for divorce from David Harbour.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen filed for divorce from David Harbour.

This bombshell report comes after Harbour's ex-wife, Lily Allen, accused him of cheating. The 40-year-old alluded to his infidelity in her song "Madeline" off her new album, West End Girl.

"I can't trust anything that comes out of his mouth," she sings about an ex. "Who the f--- is Madeline?"

Allen confronts Madeline (reportedly a pseudonym) over text message, asking, "How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion? / He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open / Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth?"

MORE ON:
Millie Bobby Brown

Image of David Harbour was accused of cheating on his ex-wife.
Source: MEGA

David Harbour was accused of cheating on his ex-wife.

In the track, the musician also implied that she had an "arrangement" during her marriage where they could sleep with other people: "Be discreet and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers."

Madeline responds to Allen in the song as well, claiming her relationship with the ex "has only ever been about s-- / I can promise you that this is not an emotional connection."

Source: Netflix/YouTube

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown star in 'Stranger Things.'

The married couple, who had been together for four years, split in February after the "Smile" singer found that he had an alleged secret Raya profile.

On January 5, sources claimed "Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing."

The alleged profile described the 50-year-old as a "closet nerd" who "played tough guys on your TV," living in Atlanta, Ga.

"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place," Allen revealed on the January 9 episode of the "Miss Me?" podcast. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling, and it's got out of control."

