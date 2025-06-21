Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Her Cleavage in Stunning Pink Bra: Photos
Millie Bobby Brown looked stunning in her baby pink bra!
The Stranger Things actress shared playful photos on her Instagram of herself wearing a bejeweled pink undergarment with a matching top shirt.
As she posed in the mirror for her selfies, she flaunted her cleavage and striking collarbones. Brown played up the look by painting her nails the same shade and brushing her cheekbones with a pop of pink.
The 21-year-old captioned her Saturday, June 21, post, “oh boy.” Over 5,000 of her 63.7 million followers flooded her comments section to hype her up, saying, “This look is everything!”
Many other fans declared their “love” for her and noted that the shade of pink made her look like a “princess.”
Millie Bobby Brown Travels to Dubai
Just last week, Brown shared a glimpse of her travels to Dubai, where she rode ATVs in the sand with friends.
The actress took to Instagram to compliment the city of luxury for kindly welcoming her as a guest, saying she “loved” her experience there.
“The desert is unlike anything I have ever seen before,” she added. “Exploring the city was really special, and we have created so many unforgettable memories during our time there.”
Brown went on to say that Dubai is “different to any place” she’s ever traveled, adding, “It really does feel like many different places all in one city. When the journey is as special as the final destination, Dubai is always going to my top city to Stopover.”
Millie Bobby Brown Releases Line of Luggage
The Enola Holmes star’s recent travels come just days after her luggage collaboration dropped at Macy’s. Brown teamed up with the luggage company DELSEY PARIS to launch a new line of travel gear under her Florence by Mills brand.
Florence by Mills includes many other products curated by Brown, including vegan and cruelty-free skincare, makeup and fashion products.
Millie Bobby Brown Launches Coffee Line
The actress even launched her own line of coffee products in 2023. This month, her Ready-to-Drink Mocha Delight Iced Latte won an award for PEOPLE’s Best New Supermarket Product.
Danny Wright, CEO of COLLAB, released a statement about how proud he was to win the accolade with Brown just months after the product was retailed at Walmart.
“From launch in 2023 to landing in Walmart with a new collection of RTD iced lattes in March this year to now winning a PEOPLE Food Award for our Mocha Delight is incredibly validating,” Wright said.