Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Her Cleavage in Tight Black Shirt: Hot Photos
Millie Bobby Brown is all about a little black dress!
The Stranger Things star, 21, had fans doing a double-take after dropping a series of head-turning photos in a sleek, curve-hugging black dress that showed off her figure via Instagram.
In one snap, Brown took a selfie from above, showing off her outfit and a pouty pose. Her blonde hair flowed effortlessly over her shoulders, finishing the look with chunky white sneakers.
Another shot had the Electric State actress working the camera on a city rooftop. With a playful smile and both arms placed on her hips, she struck a model-worthy pose in the same tight black dress — this time paired with chic heels, tiny black sunglasses and a slouchy shoulder bag for an added dose of cool.
“Took our newest @florencebymillsfashion arrivals for a little spin,” Brown captioned the post, giving a shout-out to her clothing brand.
The final clip in the carousel gave fans a peek at her night out. Brown was spotted vibing with friends at a bar, dancing and singing along to Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”
Naturally, fans filled the comments section with love.
“The hot black dress 🔥,” one follower raved.
“Simply stunning! ❤️🔥,” another gushed.
“I’m here for the sass, I love it ❤️,” added a third.
A fourth fan simply wrote, “Eleven ❤️," alluding to her Stranger Things character.
The post comes on the heels of big news for Brown’s fans. Netflix recently confirmed Stranger Things 5 will start streaming this fall — with four episodes dropping November 26, three more arriving on Christmas and the final episode airing on New Year’s Eve.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brown reflected on wrapping the iconic series in an interview.
“Really emotional. Again, 10 years of my life. I started when I was 10 years old and my whole life has really been dedicated to the show. My career was built on the show,” she told ET.
“You are not only saying goodbye to the characters that you’ve built but also to the people that you’ve met, the person that you’ve become, the lessons that you’ve learned. It is so much to think about,” she shared.
Letting it all go was no easy task for Brown.
“It took me a while to kind of get over all of it because it was just really an emotional goodbye,” she said.
Looking back, Brown shared her biggest takeaways from the experience.
“I think just honestly always try and stay humble... [connect] with the people that you love, connecting with the real world. This industry can swoop you up and [will] try to take you in all different directions, but you remember where you came from," she explained.