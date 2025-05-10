or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Millie Bobby Brown
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hot Photos! Millie Bobby Brown's Steamiest Thirst Traps

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown has been sharing thirst traps on Instagram. See some of the hottest ones, here!

By:

May 10 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Out of This World Beauty

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown flaunted her abs in a sizzling snap.

Millie Bobby Brown commanded attention in the carousel of photos she shared on Instagram in January.

In the picture, the Stranger Things actress slipped into a yellow and green thong bikini as she posed on a boat. She added an even more seductive touch to the cleavage-enhancing ensemble with a string tied around her tiny waist.

"in a galaxy, far far away," she captioned the update.

Article continues below advertisement

The Girl in the Mirror

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown exposed some skin in a July 2024 mirror selfie.

In July 2024, Brown uploaded two photos of herself showing off a part of her midriff and shoulder in a light pink button-down shirt. She also rocked her updo hairstyle, emphasizing her upper body.

"mirror mirror," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Soaked Up the Sun

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown launched her fashion brand, Florence by Mills Fashion, in January 2024.

The 21-year-old Enola Holmes star displayed her svelte physique in a January 2024 photo, posing against a wall in a tiny pink, brown and beige triangle bikini top and denim shorts. She pulled her curly hair away from her face, serving a better view of her massive sunglasses.

Brown captioned the hot snap, "Vacay in my flo denim 🩵."

Article continues below advertisement

Freeing Her Chest

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown made headlines after freeing her n----- while in her pajamas.

"where’s Waldo?" the makeup-free star cheekily asked her fans as she put on a sizzling display in skimpy pajamas that visibly pressed against her assets.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Rocked Her Wet Look

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown has been married to Jake Bongiovi since 2024.

The Intruders actress posed with confidence in a cherry-print bikini top and matching high-leg bottom as she displayed her enviable frame from every angle during a beach trip in January 2024.

"Cherry lips, crystal skies ☁️," Brown shared in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Hotter Than the Sun

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi started dating in 2021.

MORE ON:
Millie Bobby Brown

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

During a December 2023 beach trip, Brown flashed her cleavage and tiny waist in a skimpy top with a floral pattern while showing off her shapely hips in a thong-style bottom.

"Santa tell me," she .

Article continues below advertisement

How Millie Bobby Brown Spent Summer 2023

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown famously plays the role of Eleven in the hit Netflix series.

Showing off her sensational figure in a white two-piece bikini, Brown basked in the sun while reading her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, in a July 2023 snap. It was officially published in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Looked Loved-Up

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

She has been active in the industry since 2013.

Brown looked incredible in a white bikini set while her now-husband, Jake Bongiovi, hugged her from behind.

"sunny one so true, i love you," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

She Perfectly Modeled a Timeless Look

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown has also appeared in several music videos.

"blue jean white t <3," Brown captioned a September 2022 post, in which she showed off her sleek silhouette and toned form in a steamy white sports bra and unbuttoned baggy jeans.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Enjoyed a Pool Day

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown led the two 'Enola Holmes' films.

Brown turned up the heat in a bikini while dipping in a pool with her dog in a September 2022 snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Sneak Peek!

millie bobby brown thirst traps hot photos
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

She joined the cast of 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' in 2019.

Brown showcased her curves in a dangerously plunging floral midi dress during a July 2022 outing.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.