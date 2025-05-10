Hot Photos! Millie Bobby Brown's Steamiest Thirst Traps
Out of This World Beauty
Millie Bobby Brown commanded attention in the carousel of photos she shared on Instagram in January.
In the picture, the Stranger Things actress slipped into a yellow and green thong bikini as she posed on a boat. She added an even more seductive touch to the cleavage-enhancing ensemble with a string tied around her tiny waist.
"in a galaxy, far far away," she captioned the update.
The Girl in the Mirror
In July 2024, Brown uploaded two photos of herself showing off a part of her midriff and shoulder in a light pink button-down shirt. She also rocked her updo hairstyle, emphasizing her upper body.
"mirror mirror," she wrote.
Millie Bobby Brown Soaked Up the Sun
The 21-year-old Enola Holmes star displayed her svelte physique in a January 2024 photo, posing against a wall in a tiny pink, brown and beige triangle bikini top and denim shorts. She pulled her curly hair away from her face, serving a better view of her massive sunglasses.
Brown captioned the hot snap, "Vacay in my flo denim ."
Freeing Her Chest
"where’s Waldo?" the makeup-free star cheekily asked her fans as she put on a sizzling display in skimpy pajamas that visibly pressed against her assets.
Millie Bobby Brown Rocked Her Wet Look
The Intruders actress posed with confidence in a cherry-print bikini top and matching high-leg bottom as she displayed her enviable frame from every angle during a beach trip in January 2024.
"Cherry lips, crystal skies ☁️," Brown shared in the caption.
Hotter Than the Sun
During a December 2023 beach trip, Brown flashed her cleavage and tiny waist in a skimpy top with a floral pattern while showing off her shapely hips in a thong-style bottom.
"Santa tell me," she .
How Millie Bobby Brown Spent Summer 2023
Showing off her sensational figure in a white two-piece bikini, Brown basked in the sun while reading her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, in a July 2023 snap. It was officially published in September 2023.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Looked Loved-Up
Brown looked incredible in a white bikini set while her now-husband, Jake Bongiovi, hugged her from behind.
"sunny one so true, i love you," she wrote in the caption.
She Perfectly Modeled a Timeless Look
"blue jean white t <3," Brown captioned a September 2022 post, in which she showed off her sleek silhouette and toned form in a steamy white sports bra and unbuttoned baggy jeans.
Millie Bobby Brown Enjoyed a Pool Day
Brown turned up the heat in a bikini while dipping in a pool with her dog in a September 2022 snap.
Sneak Peek!
Brown showcased her curves in a dangerously plunging floral midi dress during a July 2022 outing.