Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Are Married, Couple Planning 'Bigger Ceremony' Later This Year
Millie Bobby Brown is officially a married lady! The Stranger Things star and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot after two years together, People confirmed on Friday, May 24, revealing they made things official less than a week prior.
“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," The Sun also claimed. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”
The Damsel star and Bongiovi — who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley — were first linked in 2021 after they met via Instagram. They later got engaged in April 2023 when Brown posted lyrics from Taylor Swift's 2019 song "Lover" on social media.
“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned the post, in which she showed off her new bling.
The actress, 20, later revealed how she knew Bongiovi, 22, was the one for her.
“I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” she told The Sunday Times in August 2023, referring to the first conversation they had. “As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”
“It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your life with,” she continued. “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The rocker, 62, even approves of his now daughter-in-law.
“I don't know if age matters,” he said. “If you find the right partner and you grow together ... my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”
"Millie is wonderful," the singer added.