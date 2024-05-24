Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Are Married, Couple Planning 'Bigger Ceremony' Later This Year

Millie Bobby Brown is officially a married lady! The Stranger Things star and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot after two years together, People confirmed on Friday, May 24, revealing they made things official less than a week prior.

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," The Sun also claimed. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”