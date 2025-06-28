Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Toned and Tan Body During Beach Vacation: Hot Photos
Millie Bobby Brown got down on the ‘gram!
The Stranger Things star shared a new photo dump to Instagram, where she flaunted her toned, tanned body while modeling sunglasses from Mondottica Group.
Brown stood by the shoreline as she posed in a paisley-printed blue and white bikini. The actress’ hair was slicked back into a wet ponytail as she held her hands to her head for the photo-op.
Millie Bobby Brown's Fans React to Her Thirst Trap
Nearly 5,000 of her 63.8 million followers flocked to her comments, where they declared her “an absolute icon.”
“Body is tea,” praised one fan.
“Such a candid shot, she’s just like us lol,” wrote another.
“So naturally beautiful,” added a third.
Millie Bobby Brown Has Her 'Head Screwed on Right'
Brown, who married Jake Bongiovi, 23, in 2024, is reportedly a hot commodity with her in-laws as well, as her husband’s rockstar dad, Jon “Bon Jovi” Bongiovi, “adores” the 21-year-old.
“Not just because she makes Jake so happy, he thinks she’s a truly wonderful young lady with her head screwed on right,” an insider dished, referring to Jon’s affinity for his daughter-in-law.
“Jon isn’t the type to push his opinions on anyone, but if Millie ever needs advice, he’s always there for her to offer guidance and support,” the source added. “They have a very sweet relationship that’s about as good as it gets for in-laws.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship
Millie and Jake initially tied the knot in a private ceremony with their closest relatives and loved ones. They later had a second ceremony, where her on-screen Stranger Things dad, Matthew Modine, officiated the couple’s low-key wedding.
The couple’s romance was made public in June 2021 after Jake posted an Instagram photo of himself with Millie, captioning it, “bff <3.”
The Enola Holmes star dished in an interview around the same time their romance began, saying she met Jake on social media.
“We met on Instagram,” Millie told a news outlet. “And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”
Jon Bon Jovi Gushes Over Millie Bobby Brown
After their engagement in April 2023, the “Livin’ On A Prayer” legend told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy that despite their young age, he couldn’t be happier for his son and Millie.
“I don’t know if age matters,” Jon suggested. “If you find the right partner and you grow together… my advice really is growing together is wise.”
Jon continued, “I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.”