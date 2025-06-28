Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Toned and Tan Body During Beach Vacation: Hot Photos

Millie Bobby Brown got down on the ‘gram!

The Stranger Things star shared a new photo dump to Instagram, where she flaunted her toned, tanned body while modeling sunglasses from Mondottica Group.

Brown stood by the shoreline as she posed in a paisley-printed blue and white bikini. The actress’ hair was slicked back into a wet ponytail as she held her hands to her head for the photo-op.