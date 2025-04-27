Jon Bon Jovi 'Adores' 'Wonderful' Daughter-in-Law Millie Bobby Brown: 'They Have a Very Sweet Relationship'
It's his life, and he's glad Millie Bobby Brown is in it.
Jon Bon Jovi, 63, is reportedly thrilled that the Stranger Things star — who married his son Jake Bongiovi in 2024 — is a part of the family.
"Jon adores Millie, and not just because she makes Jake so happy, he thinks she’s a truly wonderful young lady with her head screwed on right," an insider said.
The "It's My Life" singer is close with his daughter-in-law and serves as a sounding board if she ever needs help navigating the entertainment industry.
"Jon isn’t the type to push his opinions on anyone, but if Millie ever needs advice, he’s always there for her to offer guidance and support," the source added. "They have a very sweet relationship that’s about as good as it gets for in-laws."
Jake's rockstar father particularly admires how the actress uses her large platform to spark charitable initiatives.
"He and [wife] Dorothea [Hurley] are all about helping and giving back to the community, so the fact that Millie has started her own animal rescue that she’s totally devoted to has scored huge points with them," the source added. "They’re not the type to put a whole lot of stock in the Hollywood thing but they also know how hard she works and how passionate she is about the projects she chooses, so they are definitely proud of her on that front, but more than anything they just love her for who she is."
In May 2024, the musician gushed over the newlyweds.
"They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic," Jon expressed in an appearance on BBC's The One Show. "It was a very small, family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."
Millie, 21, and Jake, 22, reside on a farm in Georgia that the Enola Holmes star has turned into an extensive animal rescue home.
"I have 25 farm animals, and then I have 23 foster dogs, and then I have 10 dogs in my house that are my personal dogs, and four cats," Millie shared in an interview with BBC Radio 1. Among the other animals she cares for are sheep, goats, cows and donkeys.
The 21-year-old launched an animal rescue group called Joey's Friends in 2022 that saves dogs from kill shelters and helps them get adopted. She is also taking online classes in human services and veterinary studies at Purdue University and bought an ultrasound machine to teach herself how to detect pregnant animals.
The child star further opened up about her marriage to Jake on the March 12 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.
"We’ve been together for four years. When we moved in together, we had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don’t want to be with anyone else ever again. I don’t want to date, I don’t want to meet anyone, I want you,'" she told host Alex Cooper.
The source spoke to Life & Style about the singer's thoughts on Millie.