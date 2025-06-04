Will There Be 'Sirens' Season 2 on Netflix? What to Know So Far After the Shocking Season 1 Finale

Following the unexpected finale, several cast members shared their thoughts on a potential new season.

Fahy said Devon "is one of my favorite characters I've ever played," adding, "There's something so liberating about her, because she is so relentlessly herself, regardless of her environment. She says what's on her mind, and doesn't think about how other people feel about that. Which is certainly not how I move through the world."

She also declared she loves Metzler and everyone who worked on the show "so much that I would never say no to coming back."

Although Fahy still wants to reprise her role in the next potential season, she acknowledged the finale "honors everything that came prior."

"I feel like they left it in a place that feels real for the characters. So, I do feel like they completed the story by the end," she added.

Meanwhile, Alcock said she would "love to explore" another season.

"It would just be a different story I don't know how it would link, because Simone and Devon's relationship, we leave it at such a sad [point]," the 25-year-old Australian actress continued. "We leave these two women in this beautiful goodbye, so I don't really know how, if there was to be a second season, how it would kind of go about. But of course, I think that Simone's such a fascinating person. I'd love to."