Will There Be 'Sirens' Season 2 on Netflix? What to Know So Far After the Shocking Season 1 Finale
What Is 'Sirens' About?
Based on creator and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler's 2011 play Elemeno Pea, Netflix's Sirens explores the life of Devon (Meghann Fahy) as she spends Labor Day weekend on a picturesque island after being released from jail.
The official synopsis also reads, "Sirens follows Devon DeWitt (Fahy) as she struggles to reconnect with her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) and navigate uber-wealthy waters, all the while trying to figure out what is so irresistible about this world and who on the island really holds the power."
How Many Episodes Are There in 'Sirens'?
Sirens has only five episodes, all of which Netflix released at once when it premiered on May 22.
Have Any Cast Members Hinted at 'Sirens' Season 2?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Following the unexpected finale, several cast members shared their thoughts on a potential new season.
Fahy said Devon "is one of my favorite characters I've ever played," adding, "There's something so liberating about her, because she is so relentlessly herself, regardless of her environment. She says what's on her mind, and doesn't think about how other people feel about that. Which is certainly not how I move through the world."
She also declared she loves Metzler and everyone who worked on the show "so much that I would never say no to coming back."
Although Fahy still wants to reprise her role in the next potential season, she acknowledged the finale "honors everything that came prior."
"I feel like they left it in a place that feels real for the characters. So, I do feel like they completed the story by the end," she added.
Meanwhile, Alcock said she would "love to explore" another season.
"It would just be a different story I don't know how it would link, because Simone and Devon's relationship, we leave it at such a sad [point]," the 25-year-old Australian actress continued. "We leave these two women in this beautiful goodbye, so I don't really know how, if there was to be a second season, how it would kind of go about. But of course, I think that Simone's such a fascinating person. I'd love to."
What Have the People Behind 'Sirens' Said About a Possible Second Season?
The feelings are mutual for the people who worked behind the scenes on Sirens.
After Metzler remarked, "Never say never," production designer John Paino said there is "a lot to explore" in the series.
"I would love to do it with everyone because it was a great experience," he told Town & Country.
Has 'Sirens' Been Renewed for a Second Season?
Despite the buzz, Netflix has not yet greenlit a new season of Sirens.