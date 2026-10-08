Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Split After 4 Years of Dating
Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:13 a.m. ET
Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have ended their relationship after four years of dating.
According to one source who knows Kelly and Reynolds, the breakup "happened recently."
Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Just Broke Up
Many people loved these two as a couple, with many upset about the split.
One X user wrote, "If they can’t make it, what chance do the rest of us have? Just terrible news."
The Breakup Was Unexpected
The split came as a surprise to many.
On August 18, Kelly posted a hilarious video on Instagram of herself going through her skincare routine... except it was Reynolds' arms doing the product application, leading to many shared belly laughs.
And in a picture posted on August 14, Reynolds was sweetly lifting Kelly in his arms.
Their last public appearance as a couple was at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in May.
Kelly also appeared to be close with Reynolds' children. “The kids really love Minka and really love their mom, and that’s okay,” the the singer shared of the star's dynamic with his kiddos. “We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help.”
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Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline
The former lovebirds were first spotted together in late 2022, with a source claiming at the time, "These are obviously early days for Minka and Dan but it’s going great and they’re both incredibly happy." They had met through a mutual friend.
They were spotted engaging in PDA many times after that, but didn't go Instagram-official until September 2024. From then on, they sweetly spoke about each other in interviews as well, sharing how happy they were together.
On Instagram in July 2025, Kelly wrote, "This beautiful man has healed wounds in me he did not inflict - simply by being himself. By embodying true masculinity. The kind that is vulnerable, honest and loving."
Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds' Romantic History
Reynolds was previously married to Aja Volkman between 2011 and 2024, though they announced their separation in 2022.
Speaking out about the split in 2024, the musician said, "Divorce is really hard, especially when you really care about the person. I think because our marriage didn’t end because of infidelity or things like that, we’ve been able to communicate through the whole process. There’s never been a moment of anger between the two of us — just hurt."
The two share children Arrow, 13, Gia and Coco, 9, and Valentine, 6.
Meanwhile, Kelly has been linked to several public figures in the past, including Donald Faison, John Mayer, Derek Jeter, Chris Evans and Trevor Noah.