Chilling Texts Uncovered: Minnesota Assassin Vance Boelter's Best Friend Speaks Out After Alleged Political Murders

The best friend of accused Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter revealed haunting text messages he received shortly after the assassination of Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Authorities believe the 57-year-old suspect disguised himself as a police officer wearing a latex mask to commit the violent acts.

Boelter is also a suspect in an attack that left Senator John Hoffman and his wife seriously injured at their Champlin home just hours prior to the murders.