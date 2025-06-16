Chilling Texts Uncovered: Minnesota Assassin Vance Boelter's Best Friend Speaks Out After Alleged Political Murders
The best friend of accused Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter revealed haunting text messages he received shortly after the assassination of Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.
Authorities believe the 57-year-old suspect disguised himself as a police officer wearing a latex mask to commit the violent acts.
Boelter is also a suspect in an attack that left Senator John Hoffman and his wife seriously injured at their Champlin home just hours prior to the murders.
David Carlson, Vance's roommate and childhood friend, recounted the chilling final message received from his longtime pal.
"David and Ron, I love you guys. I made some choices, and you guys don't know anything about this, but I'm going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn't gone this way," David read aloud to the cameras outside his North Minneapolis home.
Worried for his friend's safety, David immediately contacted authorities after receiving the texts at around 6 a.m., just moments after Vance allegedly carried out the murders.
"He wasn't a hateful person," David said, adding that "he needed help."
David's concerns deepened when two days later, Vance's wife, Jenny Boelter, was detained during a traffic stop. Authorities found weapons, cash and passports in her vehicle but did not arrest her.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Reports indicated Jenny was with several relatives when police stopped them near Onamia, Minn.
The couple previously operated Praetorian Guard Security Services, a Minnesota-based security firm. Their website boasted a range of offerings to protect clients' homes and properties. Vance also claimed experience in security situations across multiple continents.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz labeled the attacks as "an act of targeted political violence."
Vance was taken into custody after being located in the woods near his home in Green Isle, Sibley County on Sunday, June 15.
David described Vance's recent struggles, mentioning that the accused political assassin had experienced financial troubles. "He was looking around, but maybe things didn't work out and he just gave up and decided to go out in a blaze of glory. I have no idea what he was thinking," David said.
Despite working under two Democratic governors, documents reveal Vance last registered as a Republican voter in 2022. David, however, expressed uncertainty regarding Vance's specific political beliefs. "He was also strongly anti-abortion — but not in a way that could have motivated him to kill," he clarified.