or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > politics
OK LogoPolitics

Chilling Texts Uncovered: Minnesota Assassin Vance Boelter's Best Friend Speaks Out After Alleged Political Murders

Photo of Melissa Hortman
Source: @melissahortman/Instagram

Vance Boelter’s best friend shared chilling texts he received after Minnesota’s political killings.

By:

June 16 2025, Published 8:06 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The best friend of accused Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter revealed haunting text messages he received shortly after the assassination of Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Authorities believe the 57-year-old suspect disguised himself as a police officer wearing a latex mask to commit the violent acts.

Boelter is also a suspect in an attack that left Senator John Hoffman and his wife seriously injured at their Champlin home just hours prior to the murders.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite Photos of Melissa Hortman, Yvette Hoffman and John Hoffman
Source: @melissahortman/Instagram; Yvette Hoffman/Facebook

Vance Boelter’s best friend shared chilling texts he received after Minnesota’s political killings.

Article continues below advertisement

David Carlson, Vance's roommate and childhood friend, recounted the chilling final message received from his longtime pal.

"David and Ron, I love you guys. I made some choices, and you guys don't know anything about this, but I'm going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn't gone this way," David read aloud to the cameras outside his North Minneapolis home.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Melissa Hortman
Source: @melissahortman/Instagram

Authorities believe Vance Boelter wore a latex mask before killing Melissa Hortman.

Article continues below advertisement

Worried for his friend's safety, David immediately contacted authorities after receiving the texts at around 6 a.m., just moments after Vance allegedly carried out the murders.

"He wasn't a hateful person," David said, adding that "he needed help."

David's concerns deepened when two days later, Vance's wife, Jenny Boelter, was detained during a traffic stop. Authorities found weapons, cash and passports in her vehicle but did not arrest her.

MORE ON:
politics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reports indicated Jenny was with several relatives when police stopped them near Onamia, Minn.

The couple previously operated Praetorian Guard Security Services, a Minnesota-based security firm. Their website boasted a range of offerings to protect clients' homes and properties. Vance also claimed experience in security situations across multiple continents.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Melissa Hortman
Source: @melissahortman/Instagram

Jenny Boelter was stopped by police days later with weapons, passports and cash but was not arrested.

Article continues below advertisement

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz labeled the attacks as "an act of targeted political violence."

Vance was taken into custody after being located in the woods near his home in Green Isle, Sibley County on Sunday, June 15.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Melissa Hortman
Source: @melissahortman/Instagram

The Boelters once ran a security company.

David described Vance's recent struggles, mentioning that the accused political assassin had experienced financial troubles. "He was looking around, but maybe things didn't work out and he just gave up and decided to go out in a blaze of glory. I have no idea what he was thinking," David said.

Despite working under two Democratic governors, documents reveal Vance last registered as a Republican voter in 2022. David, however, expressed uncertainty regarding Vance's specific political beliefs. "He was also strongly anti-abortion — but not in a way that could have motivated him to kill," he clarified.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.