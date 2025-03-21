Donald Trump Attacks 'Loser' Tim Walz After the Minnesota Governor Claimed He Could 'Kick the A--' of MAGA Supporters
President Donald Trump called Minnesota Governor Tim Walz a "loser" after the failed vice presidential nominee claimed he could "kick the a--" of most MAGA supporters.
During his recent appearance on California Governor Gavin Newsom's podcast, Waltz got caught up discussing the right's obsession with masculinity, stating: "I think I scare them a little bit, why they spend so much time on me."
Newsom began to laugh, leading to Walz claiming, "No, I’m serious, because they know I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bulls------ on this."
Without mincing words, the 60-year-old Minnesota politician joked, "How do you fight it? I think I could kick most of their a--, I do think that. But I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we challenge you to a WWE fight kind of thing."
Fox News’ Peter Doocy brought up Walz’s comments during a White House press briefing, telling the president, "I don’t know if you saw this, Tim Walz is now saying about Trump supporters, and forgive me, I’m just reading a quote from Tim Walz, ‘I think I can kick most of their a--.'"
"Oh boy, he’d be in trouble," Trump responded.
"Is there any way to know?" Doocy asked.
"Well, he’s a loser. You know, I mean, the guy’s a loser. He lost an election, he played a part, you know, usually a vice president doesn’t play a part, they say. I think Tim played a part. I think it was so bad that he hurt her," the commander-in-chief explained. "But she [Kamala Harris] hurt herself, and Joe [Biden] hurt them both. They didn’t have a great group, but I would probably put him at the bottom of the group."
"Have you heard that Biden wants to get back involved for Democratic politicians fundraising and campaigning against your policies?" the Fox News host asked.
"I hope so, I hope so," Trump replied.
During his chat with Governor Newsom, Walz also called out the Republicans for questioning his masculinity during the 2024 presidential election.
Walz accused the GOP of running off of misogyny and said, "We buy their frame on these issues of sexuality, you know, but their whole thing was is that they spent all their time, these guys on Fox News, [saying] that Walz is gay, he's not masculine, you know, he doesn't coach football the way he should. There's misogyny in here that's happening."
The Minnesota Governor added, "I saw Fox News did, like, a couple of days because I used a straw, and I'm, like, 'H---, man, what am I — how else do you drink a milkshake?' type of thing. But they focused on it obsessively, which I think again is their obsession, their weirdness."