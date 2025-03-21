Donald Trump Attacks 'Loser' Tim Walz After the Minnesota Governor Claimed He Could 'Kick the A--' of MAGA Supporters

During his recent appearance on California Governor Gavin Newsom's podcast, Waltz got caught up discussing the right's obsession with masculinity, stating: "I think I scare them a little bit, why they spend so much time on me."

Newsom began to laugh, leading to Walz claiming, "No, I’m serious, because they know I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bulls------ on this."

Without mincing words, the 60-year-old Minnesota politician joked, "How do you fight it? I think I could kick most of their a--, I do think that. But I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we challenge you to a WWE fight kind of thing."