Miranda Kerr Says Ex Orlando Bloom Is 'Like a Brother' to Her Following Split

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Miranda Kerr is opening up about the unique relationship she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom years after their divorce. During the Tuesday, August 4, episode of Kristin Cavallari's “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the 43-year-old model reflected on family life and explained how she and Bloom built a strong co-parenting relationship over the years.

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Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr said Orlando Bloom has become ‘like a brother’ after years of building a strong friendship through co-parenting.

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"We've developed such a good friendship that he's just like part of the family,” she shared. "He's like a brother."

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Source: Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/ YouTube

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Putting Their Son First After Divorce

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr shared that putting their son Flynn's needs first helped guide every decision following their 2013 divorce.

While Kerr said she and Bloom are now in a great place, she admitted ending their marriage in 2013 was tough. The former couple married in 2010 and were together for six years. They share their 15-year-old son, Flynn. “It’s not easy when you’re separating, even if you both know it’s for the right reasons. The most important thing I learned is to put the child's needs first. What is in Flynn's best interest? That was really our guidepost for any decision,” Kerr explained.

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Both Have Moved On

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr believes keeping relationships with exes peaceful creates a healthier environment for children and the entire blended family.

Kerr has since found love with Evan Spiegel, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Snapchat. The couple tied the knot on May 27, 2017, and now share three sons: Hart, Myles and Pierre. Bloom later began a relationship with Katy Perry, and the former couple welcomed daughter Daisy together. However, they announced their separation last year. “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” they told Us Weekly on July 3, 2025. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.” Another insider previously shared that the split remained friendly. “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” another source told the outlet in June. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.” Since then, Perry has reportedly moved on with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while Bloom has been linked to model Luisa Laemmel.

A Blended Family

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr is now married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, and together they share three sons.