Bikini-Clad Miranda Kerr Stuns as She Shows Off Her Six-Pack on Her 42nd Birthday Vacation: Photo

Source: @mirandakerr/Instagram

Miranda Kerr flaunted her ageless physique on her 42nd birthday.

By:

April 21 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Age has nothing on Miranda Kerr's lean physique.

The Australian model, 42, celebrated her birthday at a beach destination on Easter Sunday, April 20.

Source: @mirandakerr/Instagram

The Victoria's Secret Angel bared her six-pack abs in a tiny black bikini as she laid in the ocean, staring up at the sun with a pair of circular shades.

She captioned the Instagram post, "Feeling extra grateful this year — not only to be celebrating another trip around the sun, but to be sharing my birthday on Easter Sunday. It’s such a beautiful reminder of renewal, love, and new beginnings… and I can’t help but feel that extra sparkle of magic in the air. Thank you for all the love — my heart is so full!"

Source: @mirandakerr/Instagram

Miranda Kerr celebrated her birthday on Easter.

Kerr's celebrity friends took to the comments. section to wish her a happy birthday, including her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, Lily Aldridge, Sara Sampaio, Kourtney Kardashian and January Jones.

The post received over 440 comments, many of which were from fans praising the "birthday beauty."

Fellow Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes shared a special Instagram Story birthday dedication to her friend. She wrote on a throwback snapshot of them in gowns, "Happy Birthday to this beautiful ray of sunshine! Wishing you the best day. Love you!!"

miranda kerr stuns six pack birthday vacation photo
Source: MEGA

Miranda Kerr honored 'women in their 40s' on TikTok.

Miranda Kerr

Kerr further celebrated her birthday on TikTok.

The mom-of-four posed for photos in a glamorous April 20 video, wearing a one-shoulder black jumpsuit with a piece of fabric flowing from one shoulder. In the second half of the clip, she switched to another structural black ensemble as the camera zoomed in on her glowing complexion.

She wrote on the video, "women in their 40s," and doubled-down with the caption, "42 today," as the song "Check On It" by Beyoncé played in the background.

Source: MEGA

Miranda Kerr attended Coachella the weekend of April 13.

One week ago, the brunette beauty shared a photo dump with her husband, Evan Spiegel, enjoying a performance by Zedd at Coachella. The couple — who have been married since 2017 — watched festival performances both from backstage and a balcony.

Kerr accessorized with two gold chain necklaces, while her Snap Inc. CEO husband rocked a trucker hat and bandana tied around his neck.

Source: MEGA

Miranda Kerr shares three sons with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

The KORA Organics founder cherishes her role as a mother to Flynn, 14, Hart, 6, Myles, 5, and Pierre, 1. She shares her eldest son with her ex Bloom.

"I really try my best to be patient, kind and nurturing. Being a mother has taught me that I’m capable of more than I ever thought I was capable of," she told her beauty brand's blog in April 2023. "More love, more patience, more resilience and I learn so much from them every day."

