Miranda Lambert, Jana Kramer, Jessie James Decker and More Attend Boot Barn's Fashion Show and Red Carpet Event in Nashville: Photos
Yeehaw!
On Monday, November 18, country's finest attended a big event, as Boot Barn X Wonderwest launched VOICELESS, their 2024 Fashion Show and Celebrity Charity Event with a star-studded red carpet affair at The Parthenon in Nashville, TN.
Miranda Lambert, Jessie James Decker, Jana Kramer, Riley Green, Brittany Aldean, Dasha, Dustin Lynch and many more looked amazing as they strutted their stuff on the red carpet prior to the main event.
Boot Barn, which started as a western storefront in 1978, has since become the largest western and western-inspired fashion retailer in the nation.
This time around, the brand did something different bringing art to life in Wonderwest by Boot Barn's theatrical interpretation of the original outlaw — their faceless cowgirl.
During the fashion show, which fused theatrical interpretations of western fashion woven with threads of resilience, art, philanthropy and entertainment, the models, wore blonde wigs while donning gorgeous clothing.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"'Voiceless' breathes new life into this sentiment, fusing theatrical interpretations of western fashion woven with threads of resilience, art, philanthropy, and entertainment. These worlds are bound with narratives of empowerment where strength is found in numbers. Through a rebellious army of faceless cowgirls, united in unison as they reclaim their power, the fashion show exemplifies community strength. Echoing this notion, the philanthropic components — focused entirely on the dire need to advocate for and safeguard wild mustangs — illustrate the power achieved when communities come together to create change. Through art and enlightenment, a voice to the voiceless prevails," the press release reads.
Some of the charity's include MuttNation, an animal rescue organization, which Lambert co-founded with her mother, as she is a lifelong animal advocate and uses her platform to help animals in need. "They are launching an annual Idyllwind Grant, named after Miranda’s first horse, and awarding it to Lucky Break Rescue for their incredible contributions to saving horses," the press release reads.
Green's Heroes and Horses, a nonprofit organization that combat veterans an alternative solution for healing through their unique equine program, was also part of the event.
"I'm really excited. It's crazy to see people excited about Western fashion, but more importantly, it's exciting about all these charities and these celebrities are using their voice to amplify this message. We introduced this idea, this faceless cowboy, this original outlaw, and her fashion is not tame!" Boot Barn Creative Director & VP of Marketing Isha Nicole exclusively told OK! on the red carpet.
Tune in to Roku December 15 to view Boot Barn’s broadcast special, “Voiceless,” featuring the prerecorded fashion show, footage captured from the live fashion show and celebrity charity event, celebrity vignettes bringing awareness to philanthropic efforts, and an exclusive sneak peek into the making of the fashion show.