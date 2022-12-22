Puppy Love! Miranda Lambert & Husband Brandon McLoughlin Spend Holidays Finding Homes For Shelter Dogs
Miranda Lambert and Brandon McLoughlin are spending their holidays helping furry friends.
The country singer offered a glimpse of her and her husband's festivities via Instagram on Wednesday, December 21, showing the couple's efforts to find homes for dogs from Nashville-area animal shelters.
The couple filmed themselves stocking up on pet supplies in Franklin, Tennessee, before stopping by a shelter and showing the animals some love. As both the "Mama's Broken Heart" songstress and McLoughlin held the pups close, Lambert wished her more than 4.7 million Instagram followers a Merry Christmas.
BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN GUSHES OVER WIFE MIRANDA LAMBERT ON HER BIRTHDAY: 'YOU HAVE THE BIGGEST HEART'
"Shelter pets and shelter workers need a little extra love during the holidays too 💖🐶 Thanks @tractorsupply for helping spread the love!" Lambert captioned the video.
The Grammy Award winner followed up the post with a carousel of the pair's day with the pups, the first being of her and McLoughlin kneeling on both sides of one of the shelter dogs.
"These babies all need homes!!! If you’re in the Nashville area please check them out 💖," she wrote before encouraging her followers to check out ten centers helping potential new owners find their own four-legged friends.
Lambert and McLoughlin certainly have enough love between the two of them to share with the shelter animals, as they appear to be doing better than ever as of late.
Just last month, McLoughlin gushed over his famous wife on her birthday, writing alongside a slew of photos of the blonde babe, "You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals."
- Brendan McLoughlin Gushes Over Wife Miranda Lambert On Her Birthday: 'You Have The Biggest Heart'
- Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Post Selfie From The Dressing Room Before Attending CMA Awards Together: Photos
- 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Photos: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire & More Steal The Spotlight
Despite chatter earlier this year that there was trouble in paradise, Lambert recently set the record straight, pointing out it is actually the opposite.
MIRANDA LAMBERT HAPPY WITH HUBBY—BUT STILL WANTS TO HAVE A BABY 'BEFORE' EX BLAKE SHELTON
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she shared in an interview over the summer. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."
Praising him for being the kind of partner who always loves and believes in her, Lambert continued, "He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."
Lambert and McLoughlin don't share any children but are rumored to be trying for a baby, as OK! reported.