or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Brendan McLoughlin
OK LogoCOUPLES

Miranda Lambert's 'Proud' Husband Brendan McLoughlin Says It 'Was an Honor' to Work With Her on 'Incredible' New Album 'Crisco'

Image of Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert.
Source: MEGA

Brendan McLoughlin celebrated the release of his wife Miranda Lambert’s new album while proudly noting his songwriting contributions.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brendan McLoughlin is celebrating a milestone of his own alongside the debut of wife Miranda Lambert's new album, Crisco, after contributing to some of the songs on the country star's latest record.

"So proud and excited for the release of Crisco," McLoughlin wrote on Instagram alongside the album cover. "It was an honor to be able to be part of such an incredible album."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @brendanjmcloughlin/instagram

The couple married in 2019.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

McLoughlin Crashed Lambert's Napa Writing Session

Image of Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin.
Source: MEGA

Brendan McLoughlin thanked the creative team for letting him join their Napa session, which led to his five-song contribution.

McLoughlin revealed that his involvement began when Lambert, Telemitry and Natalie Hemby allowed him to join their songwriting session.

"Thank you for allowing me to crash your write in Napa," he wrote.

The unexpected addition led to the former former New York City cop "contributing to five amazing songs... including my first ever radio single."

Article continues below advertisement

The Tracks Included His First Radio Single

Image of Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin.
Source: MEGA

Brendan McLoughlin celebrated securing his first-ever radio single among his five track contributions on the country album.

The achievement gave McLoughlin another reason to celebrate the album's release, but his message focused just as much on the people behind the record.

"A big thank you to all who took part in this record," he added.

MORE ON:
Brendan McLoughlin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

He Loved Watching Lambert and Telemitry Produce

Image of Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert.
Source: MEGA

Brendan McLoughlin praised the studio collaboration between Miranda Lambert and her co-producer, calling their creative joy special to witness.

The Postcards From Texas co-writer also praised the creative partnership that took shape in the studio.

"Watching you both produce this and seeing the joy in the studio between yall was so special to watch and the perfect match," he wrote, addressing Lambert and Telemitry.

The New Album Blends Country and Disco

Image of Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin.
Source: MEGA

The 12-track album blends country roots with danceable disco production to reflect a joyful new chapter in Miranda Lambert's life.

Crisco marks another creative turn for Lambert. The record blends her country roots with disco-inspired production and a more playful sound.

The album contains 12 tracks, including "Snakeskin Boots," "A Song to Sing" featuring Chris Stapleton and the title track "Crisco." AP described the project as a country-disco hybrid that leans into danceable production while retaining the CMA Triple Crown recipient's country identity.

Speaking of the project, Lambert spilled, "I've spent a lot of my career with fiery songs and heartbreak songs and this record just has a lot of joy on it, and I think that’s just where I am right now in life, too"

The 2024 People's Choice Country Icon revealed her thoughts leading to the creation of album: "I just felt like I, maybe at this point, earned the creative freedom to try something fun and try something different."

Lambert and McLoughlin married in 2019 after meeting in late 2018.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.