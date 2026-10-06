Miranda Lambert's 'Proud' Husband Brendan McLoughlin Says It 'Was an Honor' to Work With Her on 'Incredible' New Album 'Crisco'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Brendan McLoughlin is celebrating a milestone of his own alongside the debut of wife Miranda Lambert's new album, Crisco, after contributing to some of the songs on the country star's latest record.
"So proud and excited for the release of Crisco," McLoughlin wrote on Instagram alongside the album cover. "It was an honor to be able to be part of such an incredible album."
McLoughlin Crashed Lambert's Napa Writing Session
McLoughlin revealed that his involvement began when Lambert, Telemitry and Natalie Hemby allowed him to join their songwriting session.
"Thank you for allowing me to crash your write in Napa," he wrote.
The unexpected addition led to the former former New York City cop "contributing to five amazing songs... including my first ever radio single."
The Tracks Included His First Radio Single
The achievement gave McLoughlin another reason to celebrate the album's release, but his message focused just as much on the people behind the record.
"A big thank you to all who took part in this record," he added.
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He Loved Watching Lambert and Telemitry Produce
The Postcards From Texas co-writer also praised the creative partnership that took shape in the studio.
"Watching you both produce this and seeing the joy in the studio between yall was so special to watch and the perfect match," he wrote, addressing Lambert and Telemitry.
The New Album Blends Country and Disco
Crisco marks another creative turn for Lambert. The record blends her country roots with disco-inspired production and a more playful sound.
The album contains 12 tracks, including "Snakeskin Boots," "A Song to Sing" featuring Chris Stapleton and the title track "Crisco." AP described the project as a country-disco hybrid that leans into danceable production while retaining the CMA Triple Crown recipient's country identity.
Speaking of the project, Lambert spilled, "I've spent a lot of my career with fiery songs and heartbreak songs and this record just has a lot of joy on it, and I think that’s just where I am right now in life, too"
The 2024 People's Choice Country Icon revealed her thoughts leading to the creation of album: "I just felt like I, maybe at this point, earned the creative freedom to try something fun and try something different."
Lambert and McLoughlin married in 2019 after meeting in late 2018.