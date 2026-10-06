COUPLES Miranda Lambert's 'Proud' Husband Brendan McLoughlin Says It 'Was an Honor' to Work With Her on 'Incredible' New Album 'Crisco' Source: MEGA Brendan McLoughlin celebrated the release of his wife Miranda Lambert’s new album while proudly noting his songwriting contributions. Joshua Sila Oct. 6 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brendan McLoughlin is celebrating a milestone of his own alongside the debut of wife Miranda Lambert's new album, Crisco, after contributing to some of the songs on the country star's latest record. "So proud and excited for the release of Crisco," McLoughlin wrote on Instagram alongside the album cover. "It was an honor to be able to be part of such an incredible album."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @brendanjmcloughlin/instagram The couple married in 2019.

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McLoughlin Crashed Lambert's Napa Writing Session

Source: MEGA Brendan McLoughlin thanked the creative team for letting him join their Napa session, which led to his five-song contribution.

McLoughlin revealed that his involvement began when Lambert, Telemitry and Natalie Hemby allowed him to join their songwriting session. "Thank you for allowing me to crash your write in Napa," he wrote. The unexpected addition led to the former former New York City cop "contributing to five amazing songs... including my first ever radio single."

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The Tracks Included His First Radio Single

Source: MEGA Brendan McLoughlin celebrated securing his first-ever radio single among his five track contributions on the country album.

The achievement gave McLoughlin another reason to celebrate the album's release, but his message focused just as much on the people behind the record. "A big thank you to all who took part in this record," he added.

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He Loved Watching Lambert and Telemitry Produce

Source: MEGA Brendan McLoughlin praised the studio collaboration between Miranda Lambert and her co-producer, calling their creative joy special to witness.

The Postcards From Texas co-writer also praised the creative partnership that took shape in the studio. "Watching you both produce this and seeing the joy in the studio between yall was so special to watch and the perfect match," he wrote, addressing Lambert and Telemitry.

The New Album Blends Country and Disco

Source: MEGA The 12-track album blends country roots with danceable disco production to reflect a joyful new chapter in Miranda Lambert's life.