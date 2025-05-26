REALITY TV Meet Miranda McWhorter: The MomTok Sensation Shaking Up 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Source: @miranda__mcw/Instagram MomTok star Miranda McWhorter appears in Season 2 of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Miranda McWhorter may be a fresh face on Season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but she's no stranger to drama. Known for her role in the "soft swinging scandal" with former friend Taylor Frankie Paul, the MomTok influencer is grabbing attention as fans dive into her life.

Source: @miranda__mcw/Instagram Miranda McWhorter turned heads when she appeared on the 'Mormon Wives' Season 2 teaser.

Who Is Miranda McWhorter?

McWhorter emerged from a Salt Lake City-based MomTok collective, boasting over 1.5 million followers across her social platforms. Her popularity stemmed from relatable parenting content, but now, she's making waves with her involvement in the viral scandal.

Miranda McWhorter's Relationship Status

The starlet married Chase McWhorter in May 2017 after one year of dating. They welcomed their son, Brooks, in 2019, followed by a daughter, Cohen, in 2021. However, on August 2024, Miranda announced their divorce after seven years together. "I'm single, but I don't know that I would say I'm dating," she shared with People ahead of the new season's premiere in May.

Source: @miranda__mcw/Instagram Miranda McWhorter rose to fame through her viral MomTok content.

Inside the Soft Swinging Scandal

In 2022, Miranda and Chase found themselves at the center of controversy when Taylor revealed her involvement in "soft swinging" with their friend group. This arrangement involved consensual partner swapping, leading to accusations of deeper feelings between Chase and Taylor. "Well, the thing is, like, the height of what I was ever involved in was like playing spin the bottle and like kissing other people," Miranda said in episode 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She added: "So it was very jarring for me for Taylor to come out and say like everyone was hooking up with everyone because that was simply not the case at all. No one had s-- ever. Period. I will go to my grave."

Source: @miranda__mcw/Instagram Miranda McWhorter shares two children with ex-husband Chase.

The Fallout with Taylor Frankie Paul

Fans witnessed the unraveling of Miranda and Taylor's friendship in episode 2, where Taylor expressed feeling left out during the scandal. She also admitted to not being fond of Chase. "Chase came to me at the gym and told me that he had feelings for me, and basically, that was him, like, trying to open a door," Taylor recalled, noting the feelings were not mutual.

Source: @miranda__mcw/Instagram Miranda McWhorter and 'Secret Lives Of Mormon Lives' costar Taylor Frankie Paul are on bad terms.

Miranda, on the other hand, felt deeply hurt that Taylor shared her thoughts with the entire friend group except for her. "It was the hardest 'cause it was also, I mean, I was like four months postpartum. And then I was also, like … I lost my best friend, dude," she emotionally explained. Taylor acknowledged Miranda's pain and admitted she should have addressed her concerns sooner.