Misha Bender; Move Over Goldman Sachs

Los Angeles based Misha Bender has made a name for himself as an eCommerce entrepreneur. He is new money, and that's not disrespectful anymore; it's seizing the world's opportunities. Misha has a searching eye for value obscured by the veil of daily distractions. When the world was polishing e-commerce and making it a new paradigm, Misha was sensing the value that a budding entrepreneur should. The day of physical stores was going by the wayside, and an opportunity arose that he grasped and claimed successfully early on.

Likewise, Misha found himself at the doors of a new market when NFTs became all the rage, and he was on a path to owning digital assets. He understood that money could be made in this virgin and speculative world.

To complement his businesses, Misha also cultivated many successful marketing campaigns in parallel to his dealings. This alignment in revenue generation helped substantially increase his wealth synergistically.