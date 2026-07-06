Mitch McConnell Is 'Officially Brain Dead,' Laura Loomer Claims After Speaking to 'High-Level' White House Source: 'He's Not Coming Back'
July 6 2026, Updated 5:15 p.m. ET
Laura Loomer weighed in on former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's health after he was rushed to the hospital more than three weeks ago.
"High level source close to the White House tells me, 'Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back,'" the political commentator claimed via X on Monday, July 6.
Mitch McConnell Was Rushed to the Hospital in June
McConnell, 84, was hospitalized on June 14, when emergency responders were called to his home after he suffered what has been described as a cardiac emergency.
The senator reportedly received CPR before being transported to the hospital, per reports.
Mitch McConnell Remains Hospitalized
Though his condition remains unconfirmed, NBC News reported that the government leader remains in the hospital as of publication
McConnell's aides have faced criticism for withholding basic details about his condition as they waited until June 22 to reveal that he would not be participating in a vote that week.
“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business, and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” McConnell spokesperson David Popp told Politico on June 22.
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Mitch McConnell's Condition Remains Unknown
His team still refuses to disclose his medical diagnosis or the exact cause of his unconsciousness, whether he suffered a heart attack as the EMS audio suggests, the name of the medical facility where he is being treated, or a projected timeline or date for his discharge.
“Spokesperson Robert Steurer would not disclose whether McConnell remains hospitalized, whether staff has communicated with the senator since he was found unconscious, or what his diagnosis is. When asked for additional information, he merely pointed to the same statement released more than a week ago,” reported The Daily Beast.
Mitch McConnell Announced He Was Not Seeking Reelection
McConnell, who is the longest-serving Senate leader in history, previously announced that he would not be seeking reelection in 2026. His current term is set to conclude in January 2027.
His final months in office have been plagued with several public health struggles, including a weeklong stay for flu-like symptoms in February and multiple instances where he froze mid-speech in front of reporters.
Social media commenters are divided about McConnell returning to the office, with one suggesting, “Retire now Mitch…your time is up (quite literally if all goes well) and you’ve done more than enough harm to the country and Kentuckians with your two-faced approach to dealing with your psychotic leader!”