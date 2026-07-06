Mitch McConnell Is 'Officially Brain Dead,' Laura Loomer Claims After Speaking to 'High-Level' White House Source: 'He's Not Coming Back'

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Laura Loomer weighed in on former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's health after he was rushed to the hospital more than three weeks ago. "High level source close to the White House tells me, 'Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back,'" the political commentator claimed via X on Monday, July 6.

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Mitch McConnell Was Rushed to the Hospital in June

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell is the longest-serving Senate leader in history.

McConnell, 84, was hospitalized on June 14, when emergency responders were called to his home after he suffered what has been described as a cardiac emergency. The senator reportedly received CPR before being transported to the hospital, per reports.

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Mitch McConnell Remains Hospitalized

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was rushed to the hospital on June 14.

Though his condition remains unconfirmed, NBC News reported that the government leader remains in the hospital as of publication McConnell's aides have faced criticism for withholding basic details about his condition as they waited until June 22 to reveal that he would not be participating in a vote that week. “Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business, and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” McConnell spokesperson David Popp told Politico on June 22.

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Mitch McConnell's Condition Remains Unknown

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's aides have been criticized for refusing to disclose his diagnosis.

His team still refuses to disclose his medical diagnosis or the exact cause of his unconsciousness, whether he suffered a heart attack as the EMS audio suggests, the name of the medical facility where he is being treated, or a projected timeline or date for his discharge. “Spokesperson Robert Steurer would not disclose whether McConnell remains hospitalized, whether staff has communicated with the senator since he was found unconscious, or what his diagnosis is. When asked for additional information, he merely pointed to the same statement released more than a week ago,” reported The Daily Beast.

Mitch McConnell Announced He Was Not Seeking Reelection

Source: MEGA hMitch McConnell announced in 2025 that he was not going to pursue getting reelected.