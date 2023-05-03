'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Admits She Cannot Watch Reruns of the Show Because of Past Addiction Battle: 'I Hear Clips & I Get Sick'

"They told me never to watch it again," Graziano said of the people who helped her get sober. "There's times that I hear clips and I get sick. Literally I get knots in my stomach and especially when I was medicated. That right there makes me want to medicate again. And that is not good. I would never do that to myself. I've come way too far to go back to the girl that has to medicate herself, to medicate herself from her medication."

The show followed the lives of women with ties to famous crime families on Staten Island, with the 53-year-old starring on the series from 2011 until 2016. Although Graziano's sister was the executive producer, she noted the chances of her partaking in a revamp are slim.