'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Admits She Cannot Watch Reruns of the Show Because of Past Addiction Battle: 'I Hear Clips & I Get Sick'

Renee Graziano will most likely never be returning to her Mob Wives roots.
During a Wednesday, May 3, appearance on the "BEHIND THE VELVET ROPE with David Yontef" podcast, the former reality star revealed she cannot watch reruns of the VH1 show because of how addicted she was to cocaine, Xanax and painkillers during filming.
"They told me never to watch it again," Graziano said of the people who helped her get sober. "There's times that I hear clips and I get sick. Literally I get knots in my stomach and especially when I was medicated. That right there makes me want to medicate again. And that is not good. I would never do that to myself. I've come way too far to go back to the girl that has to medicate herself, to medicate herself from her medication."
The show followed the lives of women with ties to famous crime families on Staten Island, with the 53-year-old starring on the series from 2011 until 2016. Although Graziano's sister was the executive producer, she noted the chances of her partaking in a revamp are slim.
"I believe that it's done," she said of a possible reboot. "I believe the show was sold and now switched hands into who owns it now. So while my sister and her partners had their hands on it, they were still trying to figure out a way to how to bring it back. But I believe now that it's been sold and that they have all those rights and money that they get over there, I don't believe they need us."
Although the show's devoted fans are constantly requesting the series' return, the New York native admitted it could come back in a totally different way. "They might find a new cast. I don't know if I would go back," she dished.
"I don’t know if I would, but it wouldn't be Mob Wives without the original cast," Graziano made clear. "Absolutely not. Maybe you know, cameos. But I don't think I could ever do TV in that capacity again."