Model Bar Refaeli Strips Down to Take Sultry Bubble Bath Photos While Vacationing in Paris
Bar Refaeli is living it up while exploring Paris, France!
On Wednesday, August 6, the gorgeous model shared a photo dump from her trip, captioning the upload with the following emojis: "🥖🥐🧈🍸🥂🍾."
Bar Refaeli's Bubble Bath Snaps
Two of the snaps showed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, 40, in her birthday suit while taking a bubble bath.
Other images included Refaeli wearing a robe and hair turban while looking out the window, going shopping and exploring the scenic city during the day with a gal pal. She indulged in pizza and croissants and also had a drink at a sleek bar while enjoying the area's nightlife in a black dress featuring a criss-cross plunging neckline.
Fans left plenty of sweet comments on the post, with one calling her the "most beautiful woman on this planet ♥."
"You are simply amazing 😍," gushed another admirer, with a third writing, "one of the prettiest women 😍."
The next day, she posted photos wrapped in a towel with a face mask on after taking a shower and a few pictures of herself snacking on cherries.
The Model Feels More 'Confident' Than Ever
The mom-of-three is known for proudly showing off her figure and doesn't feel the need to cover up just because she has children.
"I don't think a mother needs to start wearing turtlenecks all of the sudden," Refaeli shared in a past interview. "I'm more confident in my sexuality and sexiness that I was before, and I feel like an attractive woman. I now feel more amazing with myself than ever before."
"I have a feeling that everyone thinks that if you're pregnant or have kids, you're supposed to change, you can't look like you did before and ab muscles are a thing of the past," she continued.
"I think that things have changed today, girls postpartum look amazing. I'm constantly seeing moms with abs, muscles, healthy women, not emaciated thinness," said the star. "They take care of themselves and love themselves."
The X Factor Israel host shares her kids — daughters Liv and Ellie, as well as son David — with husband Adi Ezra, 50, whom she married in 2015.
Bar Refaeli's Dating History
Before marrying Ezra, the bombshell was married to Arik Weinstein from 2003 to 2005.
She also famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2009. After just six months apart, they got back together but broke up for good in 2011.