Model Bar Refaeli Strips Down to Take Sultry Bubble Bath Photos While Vacationing in Paris

Bar Refaeli shared a few photos from the bathtub while on vacation in Paris, France.

On Wednesday, August 6, the gorgeous model shared a photo dump from her trip, captioning the upload with the following emojis: "🥖🥐🧈🍸🥂🍾."

Bar Refaeli is living it up while exploring Paris, France!

Two of the snaps showed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, 40, in her birthday suit while taking a bubble bath.

Other images included Refaeli wearing a robe and hair turban while looking out the window, going shopping and exploring the scenic city during the day with a gal pal. She indulged in pizza and croissants and also had a drink at a sleek bar while enjoying the area's nightlife in a black dress featuring a criss-cross plunging neckline.

Fans left plenty of sweet comments on the post, with one calling her the "most beautiful woman on this planet ♥."

"You are simply amazing 😍," gushed another admirer, with a third writing, "one of the prettiest women 😍."

The next day, she posted photos wrapped in a towel with a face mask on after taking a shower and a few pictures of herself snacking on cherries.