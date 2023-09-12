Leo's List of Lovers Revealed: 48 Women Named in DiCaprio's Secret Conga Line of Hook-Ups!

DiCaprio had one of his "most serious" connections with Camila Morrone.

The couple was first spotted at Barney's in Los Angeles in December 2017, but their relationship also attracted criticism because of their more than two-decade age gap.

However, the model soon defended their romance in her interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps," she said. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

However, they broke up in August 2022 after four years of dating.