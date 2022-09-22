Celebrated Model And Content Creator Brie Nightwood Shares Her Wisdom

Life can be described as a journey full of unending lessons. There is always something new to learn every day, either from your own mistakes or from others. However, building on the lessons learned to enrich your path is the most important thing. Like artists, content creators are among the most creative and innovative individuals. They can easily turn any hurdle into an opportunity full of lessons for others.

Brie Nightwood is one of the highly-versatile content creators inspiring others to venture into the industry. She is also a successful entrepreneur and model with vast knowledge of the fast-growing NFT space. Throughout her career, Brie has continually reinvented herself, adapting to the industry changes.

Brie is also the founder of Nightwood Media, a company that helps pair assistants to models, a specific sub-market in the industry with such high demand, but low supply. This division is currently on somewhat of a hiatus because she is focusing more on the company’s success. Her immediate strategy is to launch an NFT division for the brand. Brie is also the co-owner of the subscription-based platform, UnlockedXX, which is a rival to OnlyFans.