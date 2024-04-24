Home > News NEWS Model Elizabeth Pipko Joins 'Unlikely Heroes' Movie Team as Executive Producer Source: Lou Rufino

Model, activist, and media commentator Elizabeth Pipko has shared exclusively with OK! that she has joined the team behind the upcoming documentary film, Unlikely Heroes. Pipko shared with us her excitement about officially joining the team behind a film she says could not come at a better moment. “At a time when so many people around the world are hearing about the complexities of the Middle East for the first time, I think it is incredibly important to get this story out. Young people especially seem to be incredibly engaged these days, which is wonderful, but it becomes that much more meaningful and more important to fully understand what you are advocating for or against, once you know your history.”

Pipko says that Unlikely Heroes is more a cause than a film. And one which she believes can inspire anyone of any faith. The film tells the story of the unlikeliest of heroes who stepped up shortly after the State of Israel was established in 1948 when they were quickly invaded by neighbouring countries and found themselves at war. The documentary is centered around interviews with those who took part in this history, who sat down with the filmmakers to tell their stories. Interviews with more than 50 “heroes” have already been completed for the film, in places like the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Israel. Pipko shared that many of the heroes who took part in this history have passed away, but enough are still with us to properly tell this story today.

The model has spent recent months advocating against the rising tide of antisemitism which she said she feels daily. She told OK!, “I’ve had antisemitic attacks sent my way for years, but never have I felt or seen things as bad as they are right now.” Pipko has previously stated that she faced antisemitism online as well as in multiple instances in her career. Pipko noted she fully understands the timing of the film is incredibly sensitive. “This film is actually so timely because of everything going on in the world today. To be clear, we have no interest in pushing any agenda. Only to tell an important part of history.”

Pipko stressed the important historical elements of the film, saying “almost never has the heroism of a few played a bigger role in changing history like this.” Now a part of the team working on this project, the model joins director Jeffrey M. Hoffman who has worked on several acclaimed documentaries, with networks like Disney and Nickelodeon, and even on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” as well as executive producer, entertainment executive Marc Gold, who was one of the producers of “Wish Man.”

The film has been in the works since 2018. Pipko tells OK! that the team is currently in talks with top talent about joining the project as they continue to raise funds with the plan of releasing the film in late 2024 or early 2025. For more information you can visit www.unlikelyheroesmovie.com.