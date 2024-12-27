Model Izabel Goulart Does Jaw-Dropping Acrobatic Moves in a String Bikini With Some Help From Her Fiancé: Watch
Izabel Goulart sure knows how to turn heads!
On Thursday, December 26, the model posted a video in which she utilized fiancé Kevin Trapp to defy gravity and do a few acrobatic moves while on the beach in St. Barts.
"Who’s up for a little 🧘🏻♀️ challange [sic] ? Tag me 🙃," she captioned the upload, which showed the stunner in a red string bikini and Santa hat mounting Trapp's body as she lifted herself upside down, with her legs sticking straight up in the air.
Goulart, 40, then moved her legs in opposite directions while sharing a kiss with the soccer player, 34, who was wearing swim trunks and a Santa hat as well.
The Victoria's Secret model never shies away from showing off her fit figure, but achieving a body like hers doesn't come without dedication.
"I have a series of exercises in which I do a lot of core. I enjoy an ab workout. I practice every day and do many different types," she noted to Vogue Australia. "Now I have it all together, and I guarantee that between two and three months of practice, anyone can do it."
Goulart said fitting in a workout is easier than you'd think, sharing, "I was flying with my brother and he challenged me to work out on the airplane. He thought it was funny — and I did it!"
"It's so much fun to work out with my friends, brothers, or in a class. It’s so inspiring and it gets you going," she said. "Life is about sharing!"
The Brazilian beauty also focuses on her nutrition, as the first thing she has in the morning is a fresh juice.
"I have 15 different recipes, which I drink for 15 days consecutively. Then I repeat the recipes from the beginning for the next 15 days of the month," she explained. "My juices include fruit, vegetables, leafy greens, and even grains."
Goulart also has a "protein drink" after a workout and keeps a protein bar in her bag for a snack.
Goulart and Trapp got engaged in 2018 while vacationing in Italy.
"Soon to be Mrs. Trapp 🙏❤️💍 When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure that he is the right one!" she raved in an Instagram post that showcased her dazzling diamond ring.