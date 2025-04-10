Model Janice Dickinson, 70, Looks Confident as She Goes Makeup-Free at the Beach in One Piece Swimsuit: Photos
America’s Next Top Model alum Janice Dickinson looked as confident as ever when she posed for several makeup-free selfies at the beach.
The model, who was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, smiled from ear to ear in a set of new pictures, where she wore a blue bathing suit and accessorized with layered chain necklaces.
She also posted a video where she could be seen sitting on a lounge chair and blowing kisses to all of her fans. “The last day in Cabo San Lucas and we’re having such a relaxing time,” the model exclaimed in the short clip. “And I miss my family, and I miss my friends. But, I love my Instagram pals. Bye!”
Fans quickly rallied behind the model’s natural look. “Looking fabulous and I am so happy you are enjoying yourself,” commented one person.
“She looks good with no makeup,” added another.
Though she appeared confident, Dickinson previously opened up about her love for plastic surgery on the “Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast in June 2024.
The model revealed her first cosmetic procedure was at the age of 32 when she was dating heartthrob Sylvester Stallone. When asked if she regrets any of her surgeries, she responded, “Oh, no!”
She’s also been a frequent Botox patient and has gone under the knife for a facelift and tummy tuck.
Though Dickinson is privy to having surgery on her body, she said she was “worried” when she had to get a lumpectomy after being diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2016.
“As soon as I went to see the machines at the oncology unit, I was just able to go through this process of becoming proactive. It all finally made sense,” she told People. “I’ve had side effects from the radiation. And I have a tiny bit of scarring. But I’ve been lucky. They’ve told me I can keep my implants.”
The ‘70s supermodel added how grateful she is to be a spokesperson for b----- cancer now: “This battle isn’t behind me. But I will be like a phoenix walking through the ashes. I will see my grandchildren get married. And I have a new purpose: to make sure people get tested. If I can reach just one person, I’ve done my job.”
Apart from her stunning bathing suit selfies, Dickinson continues to keep her feet in the modeling world. She often takes to Instagram to post her opinions of models and their work. As always, the fierce supermodel stays honest — even if her judgments are critical.