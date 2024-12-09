Model Mahlagha Jaberi Shows Off Toned Body During Workout, Says She Chases 'Progress' Instead of 'Perfection': Watch
Model Mahlagha Jaberi manages to look runway ready even when she's in the gym!
On Monday, December 9, the stunning star posted a video from a workout in which she rocked a black sports bra by Alo and matching high-waisted leggings.
"Chasing progress, not perfection," the 35-year-old captioned the clip, in which she used 10-pound weights and other exercise equipment.
"You always look amazing honey 💕," one fan commented on the upload, while another called her a "beauty queen."
In a past interview, she said weight-lifting and other exercises such as swimming boosts her "physical, emotional and mental health."
On average, she tries to do one-hour workouts to help her feel "energized."
While Jaberi is known for her toned body and gorgeous looks, she made waves in May 2023 when she wore a gown with a noose-like design to the Cannes Film Festival.
"We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamour of Cannes, but more importantly, to bring media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranian people," she explained on social media of her bold move.
The back of the black dress, which was designed by Jila Saber, featured the words "Stop Executions" on it, but the Iranian star had to remove that part before hitting the red carpet.
"Unfortunately, political statements are not allowed at the film festival and the security stopped me from showing the back of my dress, but the 'noose' meaning was well understood," she explained.
Her post gained over 177,000 "likes."
"We tried to play a small role in fighting against the heinous crime of executing innocent people in Iran by sending out the message in Cannes Festival," the fashion designer said of the moment. "Every small step counts towards eliminating injustice."
When asked about choosing her path in life, Jaberi explained to a magazine, "I believe everything happens for a reason. I initially was heading towards art and painting as it was my areas of interest. I did not choose modeling. Model agencies reached out and chose me, and with the exceptional support from my sisters, I pursued it as a career."
Jaberi also offered advice to those who are hoping to make it in the tough industry.
"Follow your dreams, because you will never know unless you try. Most models do not become 'supermodels,' so I am proud of myself for trying," she spilled. "So remember to follow your dreams, work out, stay fit and as natural as possible."
She also noted "the industry cares more about a fit body than a pretty face."