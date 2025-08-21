NEWS Molly Stewart Melts The Internet in Smoking-Hot Red Bikini Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart Melts The Internet In Smoking-Hot Red Bikini OK! Staff Aug. 21 2025, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Molly Stewart is feeling the summer heat — and turning it up even more! The adult star took to Instagram to share a scorching snap of herself rocking a tiny red bikini, cheekily complaining that it’s “too hot.” Sunlight glistened off her skin as she struck a confident pose, radiating vacation vibes and undeniable allure. Fans flooded the comments with fire emojis and playful replies, proving that Molly knows exactly how to keep her audience sweating for more.

Molly Stewart Looks Red-Hot in Tiny Swimwear

With Stewarts’s curves on full display and the summer sun beating down, fans couldn’t help but agree that the temperature definitely skyrocketed. The red-headed beauty just cranked up the temperature on Instagram with a sizzling new video that instantly got her fans talking.

Showing Off Her Stunning Figure

Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart wears a fiery red bikini in the red hot sun.

Clad in a fiery red bikini, the adult film star showed off her jaw-dropping figure while playfully complaining about the heat. Stewart’s top featured tiny triangle cups and a plunging neckline, which bared ample cleavage. Its thin straps wrapped over her neck and around her midriff. As for the bottoms, the front side dipped so low that it allowed Stewart to flash her taut midsection. Its straps were tied in bows hanging on the sides of her hips.

Blowing Instagram Away

Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart soaking up the sun.

Stewart sported a white cropped crochet cardigan, which she left unbuttoned for the clip, and a printed floral wrap skirt. With the summer heat in full bloom, the content creator pulled her red locks in a bun with her long bangs falling over her shoulders. She skipped most of the accessories, except for a gold necklace. According to the geotag, Stewart was in Las Vegas, Nevada — where triple-digit temps are the norm this time of year. But even in the desert heat, it was her who stole the spotlight. With her sultry red bikini and confident energy, she proved once again that no one turns heads in the heat quite like she does.

Fan Reactions

The short clip quickly racked up views and comments, with followers flooding her page to praise her bold summer look. “You are a very beautiful woman and so gorgeous,” wrote one person. “You know how [hot] you are right?!” asked another admirer, while the third user noted, “I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, no one rocks a bikini better than you, seriously.” A fourth follower added, “You are so beautiful.”

Flaunting Her Natural Beauty

Source: Molly Stewart Molly Stewart flexing her muscles.