Molly Stewart Leaves Little to the Imagination in the Tiniest Black Bikini!
Molly Stewart makes jaws drop in a teeny tiny two-piece!
The adult film star has been no stranger to flaunting her toned figure on the internet in a variety of scandalous swimwear, and she continued the trend in a recent photo shoot session. Stewart rocked a barely-there swimwear set in black that popped against her fair skin.
Molly Stewart Makes Imaginations Run Wild in Risqué Bikini
Stewart’s revealing set did her trim figure nothing but favors. The top featured triangle cups, which were so tiny that the influencer spilled out along the sides. In addition, the plunging neckline exposed ample cleavage. The thin straps were secured behind her neck, helping to accentuate her toned arms, while the other pair of strings were secured around her midriff.
The actress’s matching bottoms were just as scanty — if not more. Its low-rise fit drew plenty of attention to her chiseled midsection, which she has achieved through rigorous workout routines. The garment's thin straps stretched high above her hip bones, giving her captivated audience a great view of her lower body.
Poolside Hottie
Stewart finished the look off with a hat. She opted for a straight hairstyle and left her red locks down.
The model and podcast host took the snapshots herself by standing in front of the tall glass windows fronting the swimming pool. She struck several sultry poses that showcased her toned figure.
During another poolside shoot, Stewart flaunted her gains in an all-white ensemble. Instead of a bikini, she wore a lingerie set.
On a different day, Stewart slipped into a white two-piece swimsuit with colorful donut prints. She put a twist on the classic triangle bikini top by wearing it upside down.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Celebrating The Fourth Of July As Sultry As Possible
It seems like Stewart, who grew up in the Midwest, is living in bikinis this summer season. She recently celebrated America’s Independence Day by sporting a star-spangled set that bared her enviable physique.
She’s Into Writing, Art, And Cosplaying
Apart from being an online star, Stewart is also a writer. In fact, she wrote a book, but won’t be publishing it under her stage name.
“I’m a writer, wrote a book that I’ve talked about on my podcast, the journey of writing, but haven’t given info about it because I won’t be publishing the series under my stage name, because even though I know people could/will eventually figure it out – because internet – I want to have something separate from my b-hole,” she said.
Stewart has plenty of hobbies, including painting, drawing, and cosplaying.
“I love doing cosplay (some of my favorite characters have been Red Sonja, Princess Leia (though I might have had more fun as Darth Vader,” she explained. “I think Leia was a fan favorite and that costume is how I got into cosplay back when I was a webcam model), Sailor Moon, and Gwen Stacy.”