Mo'Nique Celebrates Her 100-Lb Weight Loss Journey: 'Put the Work In'

Mo'Nique is sharing her powerful 100-pound weight loss journey with fans. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 24, sharing a throwback photo with her husband, Sidney Hicks, reflecting on her remarkable transformation. "HEY MY SWEET BABIES," she excitedly declared. "MO'NIQUES MOVEMENT IN THIS PICTURE I WAS OVER 300 ILBS WITH HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE ALMOST 20 YEARS LATER IM NOW CLOSER TO 200 ILBS AND NO LONGER HAVE HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE."

Source: @therealmoworldwide/Instagram Mo’Nique works out with husband Sidney Hicks.

The 57-year-old, who married Hicks in 2006, went on to express her love and commitment. She said: "AS WE STAND TOGETHER 20 YEARS LATER WE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE AT LEAST 40 MORE TOGETHER AND TO DO THAT WE MUST CONTINUE TO PUT THE WORK IN IF YOU HAVE SOMEONE IN YOUR LIFE WORTH FIGHTING FOR THEN FIGHT FOR THEM AS THEY FIGHT FOR YOU IN THE MOST LOVING, GENTLE, KIND WAY I LOVE US 4REAL!"

Source: Mega Mo'Nique reflected on how far she's come.

Her heartfelt message resonated with fans, who praised her transformation. "Always been that girl! Look at the face!!! Gorgeous!" one follower commented. Another said, "Congrats on a healthier you, and more years with your boo!" A third added, "You are an amazing woman! Congratulations on your health and your love! You look incredible! Thank you for being the sweet and fabulous person you are! Giving us hope and strength! Much love to you! 🎊 🥳🙌🏽🫶🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Source: @therealmoworldwide/Instagram Fans called Mo'Nique 'gorgeous' and 'inspirational.'

This isn't the first time Mo'Nique has opened up about her weight loss journey. She began documenting her path on social media in 2013, revealing that it led to her losing 80 pounds. "Got in steps and 50 sit-ups. Did you give you, your best self today? Don't you deserve the BEST YOU. Love yall," she shared in one of her motivational posts back then.

Source: Mega Mo'Nique has been vocal about her fitness journey for over a decade.