Mo'Nique Celebrates Her 100-Lb Weight Loss Journey: 'Put the Work In'
Sept. 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Mo'Nique is sharing her powerful 100-pound weight loss journey with fans.
The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 24, sharing a throwback photo with her husband, Sidney Hicks, reflecting on her remarkable transformation.
"HEY MY SWEET BABIES," she excitedly declared. "MO'NIQUES MOVEMENT IN THIS PICTURE I WAS OVER 300 ILBS WITH HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE ALMOST 20 YEARS LATER IM NOW CLOSER TO 200 ILBS AND NO LONGER HAVE HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE."
The 57-year-old, who married Hicks in 2006, went on to express her love and commitment.
She said: "AS WE STAND TOGETHER 20 YEARS LATER WE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE AT LEAST 40 MORE TOGETHER AND TO DO THAT WE MUST CONTINUE TO PUT THE WORK IN IF YOU HAVE SOMEONE IN YOUR LIFE WORTH FIGHTING FOR THEN FIGHT FOR THEM AS THEY FIGHT FOR YOU IN THE MOST LOVING, GENTLE, KIND WAY I LOVE US 4REAL!"
Her heartfelt message resonated with fans, who praised her transformation. "Always been that girl! Look at the face!!! Gorgeous!" one follower commented.
Another said, "Congrats on a healthier you, and more years with your boo!"
A third added, "You are an amazing woman! Congratulations on your health and your love! You look incredible! Thank you for being the sweet and fabulous person you are! Giving us hope and strength! Much love to you! 🎊 🥳🙌🏽🫶🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥."
This isn't the first time Mo'Nique has opened up about her weight loss journey. She began documenting her path on social media in 2013, revealing that it led to her losing 80 pounds.
"Got in steps and 50 sit-ups. Did you give you, your best self today? Don't you deserve the BEST YOU. Love yall," she shared in one of her motivational posts back then.
In a May 2013 interview on New York's Hot 97 FM, she explained her decision to share her health and wellness journey.
"Because I want women to see — especially us big women — that you don't have to let them cut you and suck it out. You don't have to let them staple you up. You don't have to let them give you a pill. You don't have to let them put a band around your organs," she shared.
In 2014, Mo'Nique reflected on what motivated her to prioritize her health, telling Hello Beautiful, "The journey's been amazing because it truly lets you know what you're made of. People always say, 'Mo'Nique, what motivates you?' I had to do it for my husband and my children. And I had to get out of my own way."