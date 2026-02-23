Mo'Nique Breaks Down in Tears Warning Fans About GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs: 'What Are the Long-Term Effects?'
Feb. 23 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Mo'Nique urged fans to think twice before jumping on the latest weight-loss trend.
In an emotional video shared online, the actress and comedian became visibly teary as she spoke directly to viewers about the growing popularity of GLP-1 medications.
Mo'Nique Questioned GLP-1's Long-Term Effects
The drugs, which are commonly prescribed to help regulate blood sugar and support weight loss, have surged in demand, particularly as high-profile celebrities openly discuss their use.
But Mo'Nique made it clear she has serious concerns.
"What [are] the long-term effects? What will it do to your body? Your mind? What will it do to us five years from now, 10 years from now?" she asked, according to Essence, questioning whether people fully understand what they're putting into their systems.
Swept Up in Trends
While acknowledging that many users may be thrilled with their physical transformations, she cautioned that short-term results don't always guarantee long-term safety.
"You may get down to that size two or size four or that size eight or whatever that thing is. But I would ask you to research what you're putting in your body," she said.
The Oscar winner also suggested that social media and celebrity culture are influencing people to follow suit.
"They got us caught up in trends," Mo'Nique said, adding that ordinary individuals are being swayed by "big stars."
'Love Yourself Enough'
Growing more emotional, she shared a deeper concern: "They're taking away our willpower. They're taking away our fight. They're taking away our ability to say, I believe in myself, I'm [going to] trust the process."
Through tears, she encouraged viewers to prioritize self-love and self-trust. "Love yourself enough not to be tricked," she pleaded. "Because we're so easily tricked, especially us."
Though she emphasized, "I'm not judging nobody's decision because it is yours," Mo'Nique said she felt compelled to speak up for younger people who may be unsure.
"I'm talking to the babies out there that is questioning things. Love you enough to trust your process," she concluded.
Another Celebrity Against GLP-1
Kate Winslet has also made it clear she's firmly against the growing reliance on weight-loss drugs, calling the trend both "terrifying" and "devastating," The Blast reported.
The actress questioned whether people truly understand the risks, asking bluntly, "Do they know what they are putting in?"
She added, "The disregard for one's health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f------ chaos out there."
Winslet argued that tying self-worth to appearance is damaging, saying it's "devastating" for a person's "self-esteem" to be wrapped up in how they look rather than embracing the natural process of aging.