Mo'Nique Breaks Down in Tears Warning Fans About GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs: 'What Are the Long-Term Effects?'

Article continues below advertisement

Mo'Nique urged fans to think twice before jumping on the latest weight-loss trend. In an emotional video shared online, the actress and comedian became visibly teary as she spoke directly to viewers about the growing popularity of GLP-1 medications.

Article continues below advertisement

Mo'Nique Questioned GLP-1's Long-Term Effects

Source: mega Mo'Nique shared an emotional message about the risks of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

The drugs, which are commonly prescribed to help regulate blood sugar and support weight loss, have surged in demand, particularly as high-profile celebrities openly discuss their use. But Mo'Nique made it clear she has serious concerns. "What [are] the long-term effects? What will it do to your body? Your mind? What will it do to us five years from now, 10 years from now?" she asked, according to Essence, questioning whether people fully understand what they're putting into their systems.

Article continues below advertisement

“Love yourself enough not to be tricked.”



Mo'Nique warns people about the dangers of taking weight loss drugs and encourages people to research what they’re putting in their body.



(🎥 1hun3TV/YouTube)pic.twitter.com/dI6iPFdkUN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 20, 2026 Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Article continues below advertisement

Swept Up in Trends

Source: mega She questioned what it will do to your mind and body.

While acknowledging that many users may be thrilled with their physical transformations, she cautioned that short-term results don't always guarantee long-term safety. "You may get down to that size two or size four or that size eight or whatever that thing is. But I would ask you to research what you're putting in your body," she said. The Oscar winner also suggested that social media and celebrity culture are influencing people to follow suit. "They got us caught up in trends," Mo'Nique said, adding that ordinary individuals are being swayed by "big stars."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Yourself Enough'

Source: mega Mo'Nique warned that celebrities may be influencing everyday people.

Growing more emotional, she shared a deeper concern: "They're taking away our willpower. They're taking away our fight. They're taking away our ability to say, I believe in myself, I'm [going to] trust the process." Through tears, she encouraged viewers to prioritize self-love and self-trust. "Love yourself enough not to be tricked," she pleaded. "Because we're so easily tricked, especially us." Though she emphasized, "I'm not judging nobody's decision because it is yours," Mo'Nique said she felt compelled to speak up for younger people who may be unsure. "I'm talking to the babies out there that is questioning things. Love you enough to trust your process," she concluded.

Another Celebrity Against GLP-1

Source: mega Through tears, she urged fans to 'love yourself enough not to be tricked.'