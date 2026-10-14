'Monty Python' Star Michael Palin, 83, Breaks Multiple Ribs in Nasty Fall, Forced to Cancel Book Tour
Oct. 14 2026, Updated 5:19 p.m. ET
Michael Palin, the 83-year-old Monty Python star, has canceled his upcoming U.K. book tour after suffering three fractured ribs and a minor pelvic fracture in a fall at home. The injuries will prevent him from attending promotional events for his new book, Michael Palin in the Philippines, for the next few months.
"My accident was quite unsensational, a slip in the family bathroom where I've walked for 58 years," Palin wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 14.
The actor's injuries require an extended recovery period, forcing him to withdraw from the tour.
Michael Palin Details His Bathroom Fall and Injuries
Palin explained that the fall occurred in a familiar setting at home, resulting in injuries that will take time to heal.
Palin wrote on his social media, “I fell heavily on my left side resulting in three fractured ribs and a minor pelvic fracture. The recovery of bone fractures takes a long time especially when you’re 83.”
'Monty Python' Star Jokes About His Accident
Despite the seriousness of his injuries, Palin found a way to inject humor into the situation, describing the incident as an unfortunate physical-comedy moment.
“I shall stick to fish slapping dances from now on,” he noted on his social media post.
Palin also expressed regret over the canceled appearances, acknowledging the work that had already gone into organizing the book tour.
"Sincere apologies to everyone who has already put in a lot of work on the tour. Id also like to say a huge thanks to the NHS for their incredible care," he wrote.
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Michael Palin Cancels Events for His New Book
The cancelation affects promotional appearances for Michael Palin in the Philippines, his book exploring the Southeast Asian country known for its striking landscapes and stark economic contrasts.
"In the course of Michael’s epic journey he gets to see the Philippines archipelago in all its beauty, variety and many paradoxes," the synopsis reads.
'Michael Palin in the Philippines' Explores the Country's Contrasts
"At one moment he’s exploring the rubbish dump topped with houses that is Manila’s Smokey Mountain; the next he is wandering along the idyllic sandy beaches of Cadlao Island,” the synopsis adds.
The book also highlights Palin's encounters with people he describes as among the "warmest and friendliest" he has met.
Michael Palin in the Philippines is currently available for preorder.