Ruby Rose Rushed to Hospital With Multiple Broken Ribs After Terrifying Pool Accident
June 30 2026, Published 10:43 a.m. ET
Ruby Rose is recovering after a painful accident at home landed her in the hospital with multiple broken ribs.
The actress shared the frightening ordeal with fans on social media, posting footage of the moment she lost her balance and fell into her swimming pool.
Scary Pool Fall
The Orange Is the New Black alum revealed she suffered multiple broken ribs after an unexpected fall near her backyard pool.
Rose, 40, posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing herself standing at the edge of the pool while holding what appeared to be a hose.
Moments later, she slipped backward, struck the side of the pool as she fell into the water and briefly disappeared beneath the surface before coming up.
She paired the clip with a candid update on her injuries, writing: "That's your girl. RIP to my ribs, and to the rest of my summer. They are broken, multiple."
She added that the accident resulted in an immediate trip to the emergency room, joking: "Straight to hospital, did not pass go or collect 200 dollars."
'What a Bloody Monday'
After the frightening ordeal, Rose updated fans again on Threads, explaining just how quickly everything changed.
"One second, I'm here talking to you. The next I'm in the hospital with two broken ribs. What a bloody Monday," she wrote.
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'Batwoman' Injury Came Flooding Back
The painful injury also prompted the actress to reflect on the serious health scare she experienced while filming Batwoman several years ago, admitting she's now questioning how she managed to push through the pain at the time.
"I'm sorry, but what in the f------ dissociation and self-abandonment did I do to return to work on Batwoman, the day after breaking my rib and neck?" she wrote. "My rib was killing me!! I couldn't feel my legs or hands, I was in a batsuit!"
Referencing her latest accident, she continued: "I've just broken two ribs, falling into my own pool backwards, and you couldn't pay me to put a bra on, let alone stand up."
The actress ended her update by asking fans to help keep her entertained during recovery, writing: "Send good book and show recommendations this is going to take many weeks."
Rose's injury comes just months after she accused Katy Perry of "sexually assaulting" her in Australia over 10 years ago.
"Katy Perry sexual assualted [sic] me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," the actress wrote in April.
"She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," she continued.
"I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," the actress explained. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."
The singer denied the allegations.