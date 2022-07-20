Mortgage Advisor Neil Anders On How He Built A Lasting Legacy With His Unrivaled Client Care
The mortgage industry has seen significant change over the past several years, largely due to the global pandemic. Some major changes that have occurred are the rise of mortgage digitization and overall homebuyer satisfaction.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a major boom in home purchase loans and mortgage refinancing because of major social unrest, lockdowns, high cost of living in urban areas and work-from-home mandates. Refinance volume reached around $2.7 trillion, and the total transaction volume for 2020 was around $4.1 trillion.
When considering investing in a property, it is important to have the right team to help make the process as seamless as possible. For certified mortgage advisor Neil Anders, prioritizing each client to increase their financial success is his primary focus. Anders has spent the last two decades building a lucrative network by helping each of his clients achieve their financial goals.
Anders has been especially talented from a very young age. He graduated high school at just 15 years old and earned his first college degree at the age of 17. This led him to begin his career working in the mortgage industry earlier than most. “I had a friend who opened a mortgage company,” said Anders. “And I loved the financial upside of the business.”
While his initial motivation for joining the business was purely to make money, the global financial crisis of 2008 affected Anders and his clients severely — his own properties were even foreclosed on. However, these challenges only pushed Anders to grow personally and professionally by committing to helping every one of his clients meet their targets.
Anders’ unwavering dedication to each person he works with is reflected in his five-star Zillow rating from more than one hundred admiring clients. “We always put the customer first,” he said. “Good salespeople love their product, but great salespeople love their clients.”
As the Vice President of Sales at Trusted Rate in Newport Beach, California, Anders and his team provide every loan product available in the United States. Over the last 18 years, Anders has built strong relationships with all of their partners thanks to his hard work and dedication to the business. “We’re not just one of their preferred lenders,” he explained. “We are legitimately their partner, which means we want to give back to them and service them in any way possible.”
Approximately 90 percent of Anders and his team’s current business is thanks to referrals from past clients and realtors that are happy with the level of service they received. “We stay in constant touch with everyone involved in the transaction, not just the buyer’s agent, but the seller’s as well, because if you’re a seller’s agent, your clients are nervous, and they want to know what’s going on,” said Anders.
As for what Anders enjoys the most about his job, he says he loves that every day is potentially a challenge. “I also like the fact that there are always new situations and guidelines in the industry, and it’s a constant challenge to keep myself and my team educated and up to date on all the current loan availabilities and financing options out there,” he said.
As Anders and his team continue to grow and adapt to the ever-changing market, they are looking forward to all that is to come.