14 Most Adorable Moments of Celebrities With Their Dogs
James Crossley
Gladiator star James Crossley attended the Guide Dogs Annual Awards 2017 in London with one of his dogs.
In his past interview with Pet Spyjamas, he introduced his two dogs and revealed why he chose them.
"We have a 4-year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier-cross called Henry who we rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and we also have an 8-month old Olde Tyme Bulldog called Smudge," he said. "I love Bulldogs and have always wanted the Olde Tyme breed as they seem to have less health problems than the English breed."
Crossley continued, "My girlfriend Pandora fell in love with Henry straight away. When she was walking around Battersea and passed him, his ears pricked up, and as she bent down to stroke Henry he jumped into her arms. So that was that!"
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan has been known for adopting rescue dogs for years. In one of her outings, she took them for a hike in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, Calif.
She told People in 2023 how her four dogs — Wylie, Cosmo, Stella and Meeka — have kept her kids Everly and Callum happy.
"[The dogs] can be little helpers. They're helping during play time and before bedtime," Dewan said. "They are a grounding nervous system, calming resetting force in our family," she explained. "Which only makes sense that we want to take care of them in the best way possible and [give] them the best, highest nutrition of food and treats and [incorporate] them into our back to school routine."
Jess Impiazzi
Override star Jess Impiazzi also joined the Guide Dogs Annual Awards in 2017.
In 2022, she sat down for an interview with K9 Magazine to share more details about her dogs Bella and Bruce and how they changed her.
"When I got Bella and Bruce I became a less selfish person. They don't care what you look like or where you come from, they love you for who you are, and I think if we were all a bit more like dogs in that sense, the world might be a better place because we'd all get on a bit better," she disclosed.
Ken Todd
Ken Todd took his and Lisa Vanderpump's dog, Giggy, to the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, Calif., in 2016, years before the Pomeranian's death.
"We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote in a statement on Instagram.
Giggy inspired them to create the Vanderpump Dog Foundation in 2016.
Kenny Johnson
Kenny Johnson spent quality time with his daughter Angelica and their dogs at The Grove in Beverly Hills. Years after welcoming Rocco and Blue to the family, he wrote a heartfelt tribute for them to mark the National Puppy Day in 2019.
"Always unconditional love. These dogs have remained puppies. Timeless. It's amazing innate love from a dog Can't beat the love Rocco and Blue give. Forever fresh as if it were the first time. Happy puppy day," he captioned his post on X.
Lady Gaga
In 2020, Lady Gaga posed for a picture with her three French bulldogs — Koji, Gustav and Asia — on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it," she said.
The "Bad Romance" hitmaker continued, "I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we're gonna be ok."
Laura Wright and Harry Rowland
- Zendaya Praises the Way Boyfriend Tom Holland Managed Overnight Fame: 'He Handled It Beautifully'
- Zendaya 'Has No Doubt' That Boyfriend Tom Holland Is 'Her Person' as Romance Gets More Serious
- Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland Sing Along to 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' During Rare Public Date at Tennis Tournament: Watch
Laura Wright and Harry Rowland appeared at the Guide Dogs Annual Awards 2017 with their dogs.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale and her dogs, Ethel and Elvis, visited a vet in 2022. Before Ethel came into her life, she had Elvis, whom she developed a deep love for.
"I did all of quarantine alone, so I honestly don't know what I would've done without Elvis. He kept me company and kept me sane," she said of her "best friend." "We were already super close, but I feel we bonded even more during that time."
Nicolette Sheridan
Nicole Sheridan loved to take her golden retriever anywhere she went. In 2009, she enjoyed time at the beach with her dog.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton was spotted shopping and walking her dogs in 2009.
While she welcomed and bid goodbye to several dogs through the years, she faced the latest loss in 2023 when her beloved chihuahua, Harajuku B----, died at 23.
She wrote on Instagram, "Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen."
Sasha Farber
Ruby and Grinch, Sasha Farber's dogs with Emma Slater, captured everyone's hearts when the Dancing With the Stars pro took them out for a walk in 2022.
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy has been open about his love for dogs.
In one Instagram post, he showed off his XL bully type, Cass, whom he applauded for being a "kind and loving sensitive puppy and companion."
Tom Holland
Tom Holland's dog, Tessa, is as famous as the Marvel actor.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor usually takes his Staffie everywhere, but Tessa remains his sweetest companion over the years.
"She's brilliant, my best friend," Holland told Dogs Monthly. "She has her own fan following too and if she is not with me, everyone asks about her – more than they ask about me!"