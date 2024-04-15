14 Most Adorable Moments of Celebrities With Their Dogs

Gladiator star James Crossley attended the Guide Dogs Annual Awards 2017 in London with one of his dogs.

In his past interview with Pet Spyjamas, he introduced his two dogs and revealed why he chose them.

"We have a 4-year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier-cross called Henry who we rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and we also have an 8-month old Olde Tyme Bulldog called Smudge," he said. "I love Bulldogs and have always wanted the Olde Tyme breed as they seem to have less health problems than the English breed."

Crossley continued, "My girlfriend Pandora fell in love with Henry straight away. When she was walking around Battersea and passed him, his ears pricked up, and as she bent down to stroke Henry he jumped into her arms. So that was that!"