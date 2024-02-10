9 Most Controversial Super Bowl Moments Over the Years: Barrett Robbins' Disappearance, Janet Jackson's Wardrobe Malfunction and More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders played the match at the time.

Football star Barret Robbins left everyone worried when he missed the morning breakfast and practice the day before Super Bowl XXXVII. His teammates eventually informed the NFL of his disappearance, and the league contacted local law enforcement agencies to track and find Robbins.

Former Raiders player Calvin Branch soon found him and brought him back to the La Jolla Hyatt hotel.

Upon arrival, Robbins said they thought they already won the Super Bowl. However, it turned out he was in a medical facility on the day of the Super Bowl and missed the game.

After the blunder, he admitted himself to the Betty Ford Center, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.