10 of the Most Memorable 'American Idol' Moments and Auditions: Kelly Clarkson's Win to Kyra Wait's Performance

American Idol judges all cried when Iam Tongi, a teen from Hawaii who lost his father a few months before his audition, performed an emotional and powerful rendition of "Monsters."

"I mean, what a fantastic song to pick," said Katy Perry. "I feel like you could have written this song. I mean, you sang it, you delivered it, and you're making these grown men cry. You hit a nerve. And that's what great storytellers do. That's what great artists do, and your voice is just so magnificent."

Luke Bryan applauded Tongi for doing everything perfectly with his great voice.

Tongi got the golden ticket that led him to be crowned as the American Idol Season 21 winner.