10 Most Talked About Moments From the Grammy Awards: Prince's Quote, Adele's Gramophone and More

By:

Feb. 1 2024, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

Adele Restarted Her Performance

Adele's Grammys performance in 2016 was also affected by technical difficulties.

In 2017, Adele conquered the stage for a tribute performance to George Michael, who died from natural causes triggered by dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

While performing her slow rendition of Michael's "Fastlove," she experienced another set of issues, including her faulty microphone, sound feed problems and out-of-tune piano keys.

"I can't mess this up for him," she said before apologizing and restarting her number. "I can't do it again like last year."

The audience gave her a lengthy standing ovation for her emotional show, which also left her crying.

Adele Split Her Gramophone

Adele said it was time for Beyoncé to win Album of the Year.

Adele appeared in headlines again when she won five Grammys in 2017 — and after she split her Album of the Year award in half.

The "Hello" singer delivered her acceptance speech after breaking her gramophone in two, telling the audience she could not accept the award.

"I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé," she continued. "It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring, and we all got to see another side to you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists here adore you. You are our light!"

Barack Obama Offered a Memorable Domestic Violence Statement

He also promoted his campaign, It's On Us, which supports everyone from violence.

Then-President Barack Obama surprised the attendees of the 2015 Grammy Awards when he appeared to share an important message about domestic violence.

"Tonight we celebrate artists whose music and message helped shape our culture," he said. "Together we can change our culture for the better by ending violence between women and girls."

Obama noted that one in five women in the U.S. have been a victim rape, while one out of four went through domestic violence.

He added, "Artists have a unique power to change minds and attitudes and get us talking about what matters. All of us in our own lives have the power to set an example."

Barbra Streisand and Debby Boone Tied for Song of the Year

Barbra Streisand also won the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at that time.

Barbra Streisand and Debby Boone made history when both their tracks — "Love Theme From a Star Is Born (Evergreen)" and "You Light Up My Life" — won the Best Song award. Still, Joe Brooks accepted the award for the latter since the category goes to the songwriter.

David Bowie Earned Awards After His Death

David Bowie died of liver cancer on January 10, 2016.

A year after his death, David Bowie posthumously received five Grammys in 2017 for his album Blackstar and its title track. His five awards were Best Recording Package, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Kanye West Interrupted Beck

Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards as well.

Kanye West added another shocking interruption to his resume when he jumped onto the stage of the 2015 Grammy Awards while Beck was delivering his acceptance speech for the Album of the Year.

The Yeezy founder said Beyoncé should have won the recognition before going back to his seat.

A few months later, West retracted his comments during his interview with The Sunday Times.

"I'm fine to apologize for inaccuracies," he continued. "You know, I send flowers for inaccuracies. I talked to Beck's wife, and I think I had a point about Beyoncé's album, but I think I was inaccurate with the concept of a gentleman who plays 14 instruments not respecting artistry."

Lady Gaga Attended the Red Carpet While Inside a Giant Egg

Lady Gaga made a major shift in her outfit after creating buzz for her bizarre getups.

Latex-clad performers carried a huge egg at the 53rd Grammy Awards in February 2011 and presented Lady Gaga — who came out of the shell — afterward. At that time, the "Born This Way" hitmaker sported prosthetics to make herself look more extraterrestrial than human.

Prince Dropped a Viral Quote

Prince died on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57.

Prince turned heads when he took the stage at the 57th annual Grammy Awards. Before presenting the Album of the Year Award to Beck, he delivered a statement that has since become an essential quote to everyone.

"Albums still matter. Albums, like books and black lives, still matter," he said, referencing the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag after George Zimmerman was arrested for Trayvon Martin's murder.

Twenty One Pilots Removed Their Pants

Twenty One Pilots debuted in 2009.

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun went pantless before going onstage to accept their first Grammy Award in 2017.

The duo won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit "Stressed Out."

"So not only is this amazing, but I want everyone who is watching at home to know that you could be next," Joseph told the audience. "Anyone from anywhere can do anything and this is that."

Viola Davis Enjoyed Her EGOT Moment

Viola Davis became the 18th person to earn the title.

Through her memoir Finding Me's audio recording, Viola Davis formally got EGOT after winning a Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording. She also became the third Black woman to nab the title.

