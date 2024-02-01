10 Most Talked About Moments From the Grammy Awards: Prince's Quote, Adele's Gramophone and More

In 2017, Adele conquered the stage for a tribute performance to George Michael, who died from natural causes triggered by dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

While performing her slow rendition of Michael's "Fastlove," she experienced another set of issues, including her faulty microphone, sound feed problems and out-of-tune piano keys.

"I can't mess this up for him," she said before apologizing and restarting her number. "I can't do it again like last year."

The audience gave her a lengthy standing ovation for her emotional show, which also left her crying.